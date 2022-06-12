scorecardresearch
Sunday, June 12, 2022
Hand grenade found in Yamuna near DND flyway defused by NSG

The old, rusted hand grenade was found by a group of boys playing in the Yamuna river. The police said it may have been discarded by security personnel a long time ago.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
June 12, 2022 11:03:57 am
Hand grenade found, delhi Hand grenade found, DND flyway hand granade, Hand grenade in Yamuna, delhi news, Delhi police, Indian expressThe police began an inquiry and analysed footage from the area but have not yet found anything suspicious. (Representational image)

A group of boys playing in the Yamuna river near the Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) flyway discovered an old hand grenade Saturday night. Teams of Delhi Police’s Special Cell and the National Security Guard (NSG) were called in at night which defused the grenade and cordoned off the area, officers said.

The boys, residents of the Yamuna Khadar area, were swimming and playing in the river when they discovered the grenade inside an earthen pot. The grenade was old and rusted and was defused easily by the NSG team, the police said.

According to senior officers, the grenade was found around 8.15 pm on Saturday. “The children were playing and looking for coins and other objects in the river when they found the pot. They broke it and found the grenade wrapped in a cloth. They informed their parents who then called the police. NSG teams were called at night. They defused the explosive. It’s a rusted old piece. We suspect that someone threw the pot into the river from the bridge.”

Delhi Police additional PRO Abhishek Kumar said a first information report (FIR) has been registered in the matter under sections of the Explosives Substances Act. The police began an inquiry and analysed footage from the area but have not yet found anything suspicious.

“There is a possibility that the grenade was discarded by a security/army personnel a long time ago. We are not sure and are looking for leads, but nothing has come up. There is no security threat…,” said an officer.

