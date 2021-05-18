Halt Singapore flights, new Covid variant can usher in third wave here: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Singapore could usher in a third wave in the country, and appealed to the Centre to immediately halt air services with Singapore.(File)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Tuesday said a variant of the novel coronavirus found in Singapore could usher in a third wave in the country, and appealed to the Centre to immediately halt air services with Singapore.

He said the new variant could be especially dangerous for children.

In a tweet, Kejriwal said, “A new variant of coronavirus found in Singapore is being said to be very dangerous for children. This can usher in the third wave (of COVID-19) in India. I appeal to the Central government to immediately halt air services with Singapore, and work on developing a vaccine for children on a priority basis.”

Meanwhile, according to officials, the Covid-19 positivity rate in the capital has fallen to 6.89%. On Monday, the positivity rate was 8.42%. This, even as the number of tests in the city increased from 53,756 on Monday to 65,004 on Tuesday.

Deaths too have reduced to 265 from 340 on Monday. In the last 24 hours, there were 4,482 fresh cases, marginally lower than the 4,524 reported Monday. Out of the 24,305 beds reserved for COVID patients across the city, currently 9,906 are vacant.

Officials have attributed the drop in positivity rate to the lockdown in Delhi which was extended for the fourth time on May 1.