Half of DDA flats in 2021 scheme surrendered, fresh draw of lots on Wednesday

Almost half of the flats launched by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) in its 2021 housing scheme at locations such as Dwarka, Jasola, Manglapuri, Vasant Kunj, and Rohini have been surrendered by allottees, forcing the landowning agency to conduct a fresh draw of lots.

The authority had launched its 2021 housing scheme in January this year with 1,354 flats, of which 694 flats have been surrendered, as per data from the DDA.

The DDA did not provide data on the location of these surrendered flats, but sources in the landowning agency said the maximum number of flats are of MIG category in Dwarka 19 B.

In Jasola, where DDA was pitching its HIG flats as plush facilities with multi-level underground parking, three-tier in-house water management model, rainwater harvesting, and other facilities, around 100 flats have been surrendered.

Around 215 HIG flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B in the price range of Rs 1.97 cr to Rs 2.14 crore — these were also the costliest flats on offer.

The authority has decided to conduct a mini-draw for allotment of flats to applicants on the waiting list under the DDA Housing Scheme 2021 on Wednesday.

DDA commissioner housing VS Yadav said different reasons can be attributed to this — from people not getting houses in the preferred category or location, and Covid.

Once coveted and much sought after, DDA flats are losing competition to private developers that are providing better amenities at lower rates in the NCR. In previous schemes too, there have been rejections due to water, transport, and last-mile connectivity issues.

Another official said the rejections in Dwarka were due to a big drain which flowed from the vicinity, which eventually merged with the Najafgarh drain. “In the case of Jasola, the view that people get from one side is of an unauthorised colony. It could be a reason. Even though that area has better connectivity, we saw so many surrenders,” he said.

“Covid has also caused real estate prices to dip. The purchasing capacity has decreased. Our prices were very competitive though,” he said.

In the 3 BHK category of HIG flats, 215 flats are on offer in Jasola, Pocket 9B, in the price range of Rs 1.97 crore to 2.14 crore, as per the brochure. In the same category, 13 flats are on offer in Vasant Kunj in the price range of Rs 1.43 crore to Rs 1.72 crore.

Some 757 MIG category flats are located in Dwarka, Vasant Kunj and Rohini, and EWS ones in Mangalagiri, officials said. They are priced between Rs 41 lakh to 1.24 crore. LIG flats are priced between Rs 17 to 35 lakh in areas like Dwarka, Rohini and Narela, and Janta flats are priced between Rs 8 to 30 lakh in Manglapuri and Narela.

DDA said candidates on the waiting list would take part in the draw to be held on Wednesday. The draw of allotment of flats will be based on a random number generation system in the presence of independent observers comprising of a retired judge and a senior officer of the Government of India.

“We keep around 20% people in the waiting category, to whom mails are sent in case of the surrender of flats. There are 138 people who have registered for participation in the draw of lots,” said a senior official.

DDA vice-chairperson Anurag Jain said when they had conducted the draw of lots, those applying for flats and the number of flats were in the ratio of 20:1. “Now some who may have invested for investment purposes may have backed out. As per rules only people in the waiting list can be called in the second draw of lots, but soon there will be a new scheme. So I don’t think there would be any problem in selling them.”