Half a year after rape incident, Noida police nab accused after detecting phone call

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police arrested a man Monday for allegedly raping a woman on June 21 last year. The accused was identified as Jaswant Tomar, 23. Another accused, Abhay Pratap, is still absconding.

Saad Miya Khan, ADCP (Central Noida), said the complainant had said she had been sexually assaulted by the two accused. “They had also robbed her of her mobile and purse. Teams were quickly deployed to solve the case. People working in all the 150 factories nearby and people who were working there in the past were verified. Several thousand phone numbers were also checked. All CCTV footage in the area was also examined,” he said.

He added, “The (stolen) mobile of the complainant was also being monitored. It was used again this January and was traced by our teams. One Jaswant Tomar, who owned a tea shop, had the phone and it was recovered from him. On interrogation, he confessed that he and his brother-in-law Abhay had raped the victim. The victim has also identified the accused.”

According to the ADCP, the accused remained in the area after the crime and had not panicked or decided to flee. He said, “People who had left the area were being investigated, but the accused was continuing his work normally. The accused had thought that since the incident was in June, the police might not be following the case in 2023, and so he switched on the phone.”

A case under sections 376d (gang rape), 392 (robbery), and 411 (receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.