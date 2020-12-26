‘Halal’ meat against Hinduism, Sikhism, restaurants must specify: South Delhi body

'Jhatka' method is one in which an animal is slaughtered in one go, while in the 'halal' method, an animal is allowed to slowly bleed out after cutting a vein.

The standing committee of the BJP-led South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has cleared a proposal that asks restaurants and shops to “mandatorily” display whether the meat being sold or served is slaughtered using the ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ method.

The proposal now awaits nod in the SDMC House, which is controlled by the BJP, after which it would become a rule.

“According to Hinduism and Sikhism, eating ‘halal’ meat is forbidden and against religion. Therefore, the committee resolves that this direction be given to restaurants and meat shops that it should be written mandatorily about the meat being sold and served by them that ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’ meat is available here,” the resolution passed by the SDMC panel Thursday said.

Standing committee chief Rajdutt Gehlot said, “Suppose a person wants jhatka meat but gets halal, then he will feel offended. So the idea is just to mention whether it is jhatka or halal. Secondly, if I have taken license of jhatka and I am serving halal or vice versa , then this will keep a check on such violations as such things are recorded while taking licence.”

There are thousands of restaurants in 104 wards of four zones falling under SDMC.

“Though meat is served in about 90 per cent of these restaurants, often it is not mentioned whether it is ‘halal’ or ‘jhatka’,” said the resolution passed by the SDMC panel.

Meat shops also do not make the distinction, it said.

A similar proposal was earlier passed by the East MCD meet in 2018 stating that shop owners have to put up prominent boards, specifying if they are serving halal or jhatka meat.

EDMC’s then standing committee chairman Satyapal had then said that there are several Hindus who do not eat halal meat. The decision had been taken to ensure that their religious sentiments are not hurt.

In 2017, the SDMC had proposed that meat and its products were not to be displayed in the open, citing hygiene and “sentiments of people affected by the sight” of meat as main reasons behind the move.

The move was not implemented after protests from shop owners.