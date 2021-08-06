Haj House planned in Dwarka, residents’ body writes to L-G

A residents’ federation in Dwarka has written to Lt-Governor Anil Baijal, who is also chairperson of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), asking him to cancel land allotment made for a Haj House in Sector 22 claiming that there was apprehension that building it would disturb the “brotherhood, harmony and peace” in the area.

Officials at the L-G office said they would not be able to confirm if the letter had been received by them as several letters are sent to them each day. Any meeting on the issue has not been held.

The All Dwarka Residents Federation claims to be registered under the Societies Act, 1860, and its senior vice-president, P K Singh, said it has 5,000 members “on record” and covers the area between Sector 1 and Sector 24, along with eight villages.

Its letter states, “There is a strong apprehension that brotherhood, harmony and peace in the society, apart from law and order, will be disturbed if the said Haj House is allowed to be constructed in Dwarka and, furthermore, there will be every possibility of riots, migration of Hindus, and repetition of situation like Shaheen Bagh, Jafrabad and Kashmir.”

Dwarka was chosen because of its proximity to the Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Its president Ajit Swami confirmed that they had written to the L-G. “Around 15 lakh people live in Dwarka, if the Haj House is built, buses will come from Mewat, which will cause traffic jams. The government is spending taxpayers’ money; why are they building something for just one community?”

Swami said a protest on the issue will be held at 10 am Thursday. Councillor of Dwarka A, BJP’s Nitika Sharma, said she too has received the letter and will join the protest.

The proposal to build a Haj House in Sector 22 is not new. The foundation stone was first laid in 2008 by then CM Sheila Dikshit. The project was put on the backburner and it was in 2018 that the Delhi government allocated Rs 94 crore for it.