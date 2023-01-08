Haj committee latest flashpoint between Delhi govt and L-G Saxena

The administrative tug of war between the Delhi government and Raj Niwas got stiffer on Saturday with the former accusing the L-G of allegedly bypassing procedural norms once again — this time with regard to the reconstitution of the Delhi State Haj Committee. The development comes on the heels of a significant hearing related to the issue of services in the Supreme Court scheduled early next week.

Delhi government sources alleged that Revenue Minister Kailash Gahlot was deliberately bypassed regarding the nomination of six members of the committee in violation of Transaction of Business of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Rules, 1993 (TBR) Friday. In response, L-G House sources said the nominations fell under the purview of the Union List and not the Concurrent List, thereby falling under the ambit of the L-G in his capacity as the Administrator.

The notification nominating BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, AAP MLAs Abdul Rehman and Haji Yunus, Congress councillor Naziya Danish, Mohammad Saad and Kausar Jahan for three years was issued by Raj Niwas Friday.

Gahlot wrote to Divisional Commissioner Ashwani Kumar over the issue, stating that the file regarding the reconstitution of the committee was sent to the L-G through the CM for approval. “It is understood that after the approval of Hon’ble L-G, the file has been directly marked to Chief Secretary and Divisional Commissioner instead of routing through Chief Minister and Minister (Revenue),” Gahlot stated.

“As a matter of practice, a file while on downward movement is routed through the same channel vide which it had been put up. However, this practice was not followed in this case. I spoke to you in the morning today… advising you to submit the file for my perusal… However, the file has not been sent for my perusal so far,” he also stated.

L-G House sources sought to clarify that all due process had been followed with regard to the nominations as the matter fell under the Union List which is under the purview of Raj Niwas.

Meanwhile, CM Arvind Kejriwal wrote to the L-G, arguing that the elected government would “become irrelevant” because, practically in every law and provision, the word Administrator was used. “Will the L-G from now onwards exercise powers in his own discretion, directly, ignoring the elected government? L-G office has issued a statement over directly appointing 10 Aldermen and presiding officer because, in the DMC Act, it is written that Administrator shall appoint,” Kejriwal stated.

Advertisement

The DMC Act, the CM stated, is a transferred subject and even if the words used in the Act are “L-G/Administrator”, the L-G is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. “How did you directly constitute the Haj Committee by bypassing the elected government?” he asked.

In response, Raj Niwas said the L-G “adhered to Constitutional provisions, Acts and Statutes while nominating interim (Protem) Presiding Officer…”