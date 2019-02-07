Toggle Menu
Hailstorm, heavy rainfall hit parts of Noida

The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail in the national capital.

Hailstorm hits parts of Noida
Hailstorm hits parts of Noida

Heavy rains and hailstorms swept across parts of Noida on Thursday afternoon after overcast skies prevailed in the national capital region for most of the day.

The meteorological department had predicted thundershowers along with hail in the national capital.

In Delhi, the mercury climbed a few notches to settle at 15 degrees Celsius and parts of the city received rainfall of 0.1 mm since Wednesday night.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT Department.

A view of the hailstorm lashed ground in Noida

The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degrees Celsius, it said. Relative humidity was 89 per cent in the morning.

On Wednesday, Delhi saw a warm day, with the minimum temperature settling at 12 degrees Celsius while the maximum had settled at 24 degrees Celsius.

