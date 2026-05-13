Hailstorm, gusty winds hit parts of Delhi-NCR; airlines issue advisories

Heavy rain, hail and strong winds swept across Delhi-NCR on Wednesday evening, leading to travel disruptions in the national capital. Several airlines also issued advisories in view of the inclement weather in Delhi and advised flyers to check the status of their flights.

The sudden changes in weather were reported from several parts of the city, including Okhla and areas near the airport, where intense showers, gusty winds and hailstones reduced visibility and slowed vehicular movement.

#WATCH | Delhi: Parts of Delhi receive rainfall accompanied by a hailstorm and strong winds. Visuals from Green Park. pic.twitter.com/UWRdVD7TbR — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2026

Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said airport operations remained normal despite the adverse weather conditions in North India but asked passengers to “consider alternative modes of transport such as Delhi Metro (Magenta line for T1 and Airport Express line for T2 & T3), to reach the airport and avoid potential delays,” the advisory stated.

Air India also issued a travel advisory on X, saying adverse weather conditions could impact flight operations to and from Delhi. The airline urged passengers to check the latest status of their flights before leaving for the airport.

SpiceJet similarly warned passengers about possible disruptions due to heavy rain and strong winds in Delhi. In a post on X, the airline said, “Due to bad weather (heavy rain and strong wind) in Delhi (DEL), all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may be affected.”

Meanwhile, visuals from different parts of Delhi-NCR showed hailstones falling alongside intense rain and strong winds, marking a sharp change in weather conditions across the region on Wednesday evening.

The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre, Delhi had earlier predicted a possibility of hail storm or thunderstorm with moderate to heavy rainfall and lightning in NCR.

It added, light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning (30-50 Km/h gusty winds) is very likely to occur at Karnal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Gangoh, Deoband, Nazibabad, Shamli.