Saibaba’s wife Vasantha: First time we’ve been separated for so long

Vasantha, G.N. Saibaba’s wife, said that the Bombay High court’s judgement acquitting him is the outcome of a “long wait for the truth.”

“The court’s judgement is very happy news and it’s very welcome. G.N. Saibaba is a professor and an intellectual. This case has been a wait for the truth to come forward on this false case against him. I’m thankful to everyone who supported my struggle. I’m thankful to the judiciary and the advocates.”

The Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court on Friday acquitted former Delhi University teacher G. N. Saibaba and five others, allowing their appeals and setting aside the life imprisonment sentence awarded to them in 2017 by a sessions court in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli, which had convicted them for alleged Maoist links.

The wait for the judgement has been long for Vasantha, while she has been struggling for his release and against Delhi University’s Ram Lal Anand College’s termination of his services in 2021. He had first been arrested by the Maharashtra Police in 2014 and had been suspended by the college soon after.

“It has been a very difficult period for our family financially and emotionally. I have known him since the age of 15. This is the first time we have been separated for so long, without seeing each other and without any touch,” she said.

During the course of his incarceration and particularly during the pandemic, the family has been raising alarm over Saibaba’s health condition. He is wheelchair bound because of polio, and has tested positive for COVID-19 twice while being incarcerated in Nagpur Central Jail.

“His health has deteriorated rapidly because of his incarceration. Earlier, he used to do all work with hands but he had now lost strength in both his hands. He has developed 19 health problems after incarceration,” she said. Among these she has listed “Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy with left ventricular dysfunction, hypertension, kidney stones, a cyst in his brain, pancreatic problems, attenuation of the shoulder and arm muscles, and nerves resulting in partial paralysis of his upper limbs”.