Had Delhi CM participated in protest, BJP would have blamed him for violence: Sanjay Singh

Lending vocal support to the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh Thursday said that party chief Arvind Kejriwal has steered clear of joining the demonstrations to avoid playing into the BJP’s hands.

Singh, the AAP’s election in-charge in Delhi, said the BJP was unable to convince even its allies such as the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Lok Janshakti Party on the stated objectives of the new citizenship law, which he termed as “unconstitutional” and against the secular ethos of India.

On Kejriwal’s absence from the protests, Singh quoted an Urdu couplet: “Wo qatl bhi karte hain toh charcha nahi hoti, hum aah bhi karte hain ho jaate hain badnam (They are not topics of discussion even when they commit murder, but our names are sullied even if we draw a sigh).”

“We have spoken and voted against the law when it was introduced in Parliament as a Bill. But if we go to any protest, and there is even a stray incident of violence, blame will be directly put at our door. That’s why we have been appealing for peace and urging people to carry out protests in a democratic way. Had Kejriwal gone anywhere to participate in the protests, the BJP would have put the blame for all the violence on him,” Singh told The Indian Express.

Kejriwal has, in the past, said there was no “logic” behind CAA and NRC, at a time when India is witnessing an economic slowdown and unemployment.

Singh said AAP MLAs such as Amanatullah Khan and Hazi Ishraq were making themselves available at the local level.

He said Khan, who represents the Okhla constituency, was needlessly dragged into the Jamia row: “He did not utter a word to incite; he appealed for peace, tried to make way for ambulances (on the day of violence in Jamia). Police has named former Congress MLA Asif Mohammad Khan in the FIR but has not taken action against him. His brother Arif Mohammed Khan was made Kerala Governor by the BJP. The nexus between Congress and BJP in Delhi could not be clearer.”

Asked if AAP agrees with the contention that the CAA was an attempt to create religious polarisation in the country, Singh said the AAP, “unlike the BJP which believes in Nathuram Godse”, was firmly with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“When the Constitution says India is a secular country, whoever says India is not is against the Constitution. BJP supports the killer of Gandhi. They have someone like Pragya Thakur as their MP… Is the family of Netaji Subhas Bose patriotic or not, now that his grand nephew, who is the BJP’s Bengal vice-president, has also opposed CAA?” Singh said.

He said both Hindus and Muslims were part of the ongoing protests: “It would not be right to suggest that only elite sections of Hindus are backing it. When these people support BJP, they become patriots; on opposing, they are labelled elites.”

