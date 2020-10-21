Delhi: Gymkhana Club’s bar licence suspended

DCP New Delhi Dr Eish Singhal said, “We have received complaints from both sides, and are inquiring into the matter.” A senior police officer said no FIR has been filed so far.

The Delhi Excise Department has suspended the bar licence of Gymkhana Club, holding it guilty of selling liquor during the lockdown to individuals and entities, including the Delhi Police.

The suspension order, dated October 20, was issued by Deputy Commissioner (Excise) Ranjeet Singh. The club’s management has been directed to appear before the department on October 27 for further proceedings. “Perusal of documents submitted with the written submission reveals that prima-facie various types and quantities of liquor was issued by the Club on different dates in April and May 2020 to different persons, including Delhi Police, in violation of directions issued by Excise Department and Delhi Disaster Management Authority vide various orders wherein activities related to bars were prohibited for all licensees of hotels/ clubs/ restaurants during lockdown,” said the order.

It also said it is “reasonably clear” the club was involved in selling liquor during the lockdown. The action against the club was taken based on a site inspection on September 17.

As per the order, a staffer flagged that some liquor stock was found to be short from the bar sub-store as a former official had taken out liquor from it during the lockdown, without bringing it to the knowledge of the manager or members of the club’s managing committee. The club management has informed the department that an FIR has been lodged against Col (retd) Ashish Khanna based on findings of a committee set up to probe the matter.

DCP New Delhi Dr Eish Singhal said, “We have received complaints from both sides, and are inquiring into the matter.” A senior police officer said no FIR has been filed so far.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App.