Gym trainer shot dead, cops look at his TikTok timeline

A gym trainer was shot dead, allegedly by three men, inside a photocopy shop in South West Delhi’s Najafgarh Tuesday, police said. The victim, Mohit, was shot eight times in the chest and abdomen.

According to police, Mohit had become popular in his locality for his TikTok videos and had over 5,00,000 followers on the app. Originally hailing from Bahadurgarh in Haryana, he worked as a gym trainer in Najafgarh.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse, Mohit was shot by three men who came on a motorcycle. “Mohit was visiting a friend at a local photocopy shop. He was intercepted and shot by the men, who fled the spot. We have registered a case of murder and are on the lookout for the accused.”

The DCP denied that the incident was the outcome of gang-related violence, and called it a possible case of “personal enmity”. “We found that the victim did not have any previous criminal record,” Alphonse said.

During questioning, Mohit’s friends claimed his rising popularity on TikTok could have led to friction between him and the locals. “Mohit’s friends told us that he made some videos mocking his rivals. This is based on preliminary investigation,” an officer said.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the three assailants running from the scene of crime after shooting Mohit. One of the accused can be seen pulling off his helmet, and his face was captured in the footage. Police said a team has been designated to develop the accused’s photographs.

According to police, in his TikTok videos, Mohit touched on subjects such as communal harmony, loss of parents and good samaritanism. He also enacted famous Bollywood scenes.