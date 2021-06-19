Gym trainer arrested for ‘stalking, harassing’ over 100 women online

Amit Goel, Additional DCP (Southwest), said the Cyber team of the district contacted Facebook and found the accused made fake IDs to target women. All his details were found to be fake.

A 22-year-old gym trainer has been arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly stalking and harassing more than 100 women on Facebook and other social media platforms, said officials on Saturday. The accused, Vikas Kumar, allegedly sent obscene messages and videos to women and harassed them.

Police said they received a complaint of cyberstalking from a woman in the capital.

The complainant alleged the accused was harassing her by sending obscene messages and stalking her online despite her telling him not to do so. The accused also threatened the complainant, saying he knows her personal details.

Amit Goel, Additional DCP (Southwest), said the Cyber team of the district contacted Facebook and found the accused made fake IDs to target women. All his details were found to be fake.

“We took out the phone number linked to the account and tried to trace it but it was with someone else. Our team then found that the accused lives near the complainant’s house,” said the officer.

Kumar was found and arrested from his residence.

During questioning, Kumar told police he had made Facebook accounts posing as a woman to send friend requests to women.

“We found three accounts with over 2,000 people in the friends’ list. The accused was stalking more than a hundred women. He would also make video calls to these women and flash them,” said the officer.

Police said the accused had been harassing the complainant for months.