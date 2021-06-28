Gym trainer accused of harbouring slain Delhi gangster gets bail

Gangster Kuldeep Maan alias Fajja (28) was killed in an encounter, during an exchange of fire with a Special Cell team inside a residential complex in northwest Delhi.

A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to a gym trainer who was arrested on charges of harbouring gangster Kuldeep alias Fajja, who had escaped from a hospital in the national capital and was later killed in a police encounter.

Additional Sessions Judge Sanjeev Kumar Malhotra granted bail to the accused, Yogendra Dahiya, on furnishing a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and two sureties of the same amount.

The court observed that the prosecution did not challenge the fact that Dahiya was not present at GTB hospital when Fajja escaped from police custody. The prosecution had also said that co-accused Bhupinder Mann, had made arrangements for Fajja’s stay after he was on the run.

The court said that the police failed to explain how Dahiya “resisted or caused obstruction to the police party when they went to apprehend Fajja.”

Fajja, a close aide of jailed gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi, had escaped from custody on March 25 when he was brought to GTB Hospital for treatment. Police said around 10 armed assailants attacked the police team escorting him and overpowered them.

Three days later, he was killed in a late night encounter with a Special Cell team inside a residential complex in northwest Delhi.

Two others — Bhupinder Mann (40), a physical education teacher at a government school, and Yogender Dahiya (35), a gym trainer — were arrested from the “hideout” at Tulsi Apartments in Rohini’s Sector 14 on charges of harbouring a criminal.