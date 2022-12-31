scorecardresearch
Gym owner shot dead in Delhi’s Preet Vihar office

The victim, Mahendra Agarwal, was killed inside his office, located on the first floor above his gym, around 7.30 pm.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined. Amidst allegations of the DVR records being stolen from the office by the attackers, police said they could not confirm it as it was a part of the investigation.(Representational)
Gym owner shot dead in Delhi’s Preet Vihar office
A gym owner in East Delhi’s Preet Vihar was shot dead allegedly by two-three armed assailants on Friday, police said.

The victim, Mahendra Agarwal, was killed inside his office, located on the first floor above his gym, around 7.30 pm.

Agarwal, the proprietor of Energie gym, owned several others, police said.

Police said CCTV footage is being examined. Amidst allegations of the DVR records being stolen from the office by the attackers, police said they could not confirm it as it was a part of the investigation.

DCP (East) Amrutha Guguloth said while the motive has not yet been ascertained, police are pursuing all possible angles regarding the incident.

