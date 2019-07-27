Toggle Menu
Delhi: Gym owner shot dead by man he sackedhttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/delhi/gym-owner-shot-dead-by-man-he-sacked-5855256/

Delhi: Gym owner shot dead by man he sacked

Police said Gupta had allegedly fired Kumar because of his “unacceptable behaviour with a female employee”. Kumar was arrested on Friday and a case has been registered against him.

Delhi, delhi news, delhi crime, gym owner dead, gym owner shot dead, gym owner killed, delhi murder, indian express
Two bike-borne men had fired at the gym owner and escaped, said the police. (Representational)

A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested for allegedly killing a man in North Delhi’s Civil Lines Thursday. The accused, Lalit Kumar, had been previously employed by the deceased, Rahul Gupta (37), at his gym, said police.

Police said Gupta had allegedly fired Kumar because of his “unacceptable behaviour with a female employee”. Kumar was arrested on Friday and a case has been registered against him.

“We were informed about the firing at 9 am Thursday. Gupta was found dead outside the gym with bullet injuries to his stomach. Two bike-borne men had fired at him and escaped. We checked footage from a CCTV near the gym and identified the accused,” a police officer said.

The accused told police that he was angry after Gupta fired him from his job. Police said Kumar approached his friend, who arranged a pistol for him. They then shot Gupta as he was parking his bike outside the gym. The friend, a minor, was also apprehended later on Friday, police added.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Delhi: Seven promised airport jobs, duped thousands
2 Delhi: Suspected of theft, 16-year-old boy beaten to death
3 Act like commandos, High Court tells Delhi govt on waterlogging