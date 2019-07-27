Delhi: Gym owner shot dead by man he sacked

A 35-year-old gym trainer was arrested for allegedly killing a man in North Delhi’s Civil Lines Thursday. The accused, Lalit Kumar, had been previously employed by the deceased, Rahul Gupta (37), at his gym, said police.

Police said Gupta had allegedly fired Kumar because of his “unacceptable behaviour with a female employee”. Kumar was arrested on Friday and a case has been registered against him.

“We were informed about the firing at 9 am Thursday. Gupta was found dead outside the gym with bullet injuries to his stomach. Two bike-borne men had fired at him and escaped. We checked footage from a CCTV near the gym and identified the accused,” a police officer said.

The accused told police that he was angry after Gupta fired him from his job. Police said Kumar approached his friend, who arranged a pistol for him. They then shot Gupta as he was parking his bike outside the gym. The friend, a minor, was also apprehended later on Friday, police added.