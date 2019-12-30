Delhi gym owner accused of double murder was out on bail in 2016 rape case

Hemant Lamba (35) allegedly shot dead Deepti near Gurgaon. Hemant Lamba (35) allegedly shot dead Deepti near Gurgaon.

A Delhi gym owner accused of double murder was allegedly addicted to drugs and was arrested in a rape case in 2016, police said, adding that he was out on bail when he allegedly killed 22-year-old Deepti Goyal and cab driver Devendra Singh.

Hemant Lamba (35) allegedly shot dead Deepti on December 6, after meeting her for the first time in Dharuhera near Gurgaon. They had started speaking to each other on a social networking site. Lamba allegedly killed the driver as he had hired his cab to flee the crime scene.

Police said the accused feared he would get caught for Deepti’s murder, as he had used her phone to call the cab. Singh’s body was found near Chandwaji on the Delhi-Jaipur highway on December 8. Lamba was arrested from Surat on December 10 and brought to Gurgaon.

Vikrant Sharma, SHO of Jaipur’s Chandwaji police station, said, “It is unclear why he killed the woman. It seems like he wanted her out of the way as she wanted to marry him. He told us he was intoxicated at the time of the murders.”

Lamba’s gym is located in Dabri. He also owned a health supplements store in Chander Vihar. His father Praveen Lamba said his son had left their Viswas Park home four months ago after a fight with them over his lifestyle, and began living in Chander Vihar. “I spoke to him on December 4; it was my birthday. He said he was doing well and trying to get customers. I thought everything must be fine. That was the last time we spoke,” he said.

The family said they were shocked when police showed up at their door. “On December 8, three policemen from Haryana came and said our son had killed a woman. They said he was still absconding and had committed two murders with a gun. We have never even seen a gun in the house. How could he have shot the two?” said Praveen.

Jaipur Police took custody of Lamba from Gurgaon jail on December 25 and obtained a four-day police remand from court. “He has been sent to judicial custody,” said SHO Sharma, who is also the investigating officer in the cab driver’s murder.

An FIR was filed under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 392 (robbery) at Chandwaji police station. The woman’s murder is being investigated by Haryana’s Dharuhera police.

