Gyms, cinema halls to reopen as UP government further eases lockdown

Cinema halls and gymnasiums in Noida and Ghaziabad will be allowed to function from Monday onwards as part of the unlockdown process. With cases coming down to 147 across the state in the last 24 hours, the government is implementing phase wise opening up to resume normal activities.

According to state government officials, gyms and sports stadiums will be opened to public with limited capacity and mandated social distancing protocols. Single cinema halls and multiplexes, both inside and outside malls, will also be allowed to hold shows.

The state government took cognisance of the revenue losses being faced by the entertainment and fitness industry further pressing the need to resume functions. The decision comes nearly a week after the same establishments were allowed to run in New Delhi and Gurgaon.

However, the weekend lockdown will continue in the state, as per current orders.

According to the earlier guidelines, restaurants are allowed to function with 50% capacity between Monday and Friday. Eating joints are supposed to put ‘do not sit’ markings on seats that are supposed to be left vacant, the order stated. Shopping malls have been instructed to have pulse oximeters, thermal screening at the entrance while a Covid helpdesk has to be set up inside the premises. Mall authorities have been asked to ensure less crowding at shops and common areas. All establishments be will allowed to function between 7 am to 9 pm on weekdays.