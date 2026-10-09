Central forces called, entry points under watch: Delhi braces for protests over weekend

With the Opposition declaring Thursday that its protests will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, and the Cockroach Janta Party asking people to gather for another sit-in Saturday, Delhi braced for the weekend as authorities and police took a string of security measures — 23,000 Central forces personnel have been called to assist the city police, five all-women paramilitary companies will be on duty, liquor vends will be closed for two days and Central Delhi hotels have been asked to restrict room bookings.

The CJP and All India Students’ Association have jointly called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, and several Opposition parties are also expected to join. The Delhi Police has not granted permission for the protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officers said the Delhi Police intelligence unit anticipates that more than 50,000 people, including those from adjoining states, could gather in the city. The security build-up, officers said, is aimed at stopping protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar or the sensitive areas of Central Delhi.

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In one of the largest deployments of Central forces for law-and-order duties during a protest in the Capital since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces — around 23,000 personnel — available to Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.

CRPF companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The additional forces will help the Delhi Police manage the protests, secure key government buildings and maintain law and order in central Delhi, officers said.

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Anticipating a large turnout of women protesters, the Delhi Police will also get 450-500 additional women paramilitary personnel to help tackle the crowd, taking the total strength of CAPF personnel deployed to 26,000.

The additional women paramilitary personnel will be deployed in addition to the women personnel of the Delhi Police. “Several women were involved in the protests last time around. Even now, in the protests over the past few days, a large number of protesters are women. So, we are assuming that there will be more on October 10,” a police officer said.

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As of now, 5,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. Officers said that number could go up to 15,000.

Multi-layered barricades are also being put up on roads leading to Jantar Mantar and Parliament. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed at Rajghat.

In a letter to the government, police also requested the Excise Department to ask liquor vendors to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday, citing the possibility of law-and-order issues during the protest.

Police are also looking to “inform” students that any assembly on October 10 in the New Delhi district area would be unlawful, a senior police officer said.

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Delhi’s border points are also being monitored. Another officer said police would be on the lookout for “large” groups of people seeking to enter Delhi before Saturday.