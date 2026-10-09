Central forces called, entry points under watch: Delhi braces for protests over weekend

Officers said the Delhi Police intelligence unit anticipates that more than 50,000 people, including those from adjoining states, could gather in the city.

Written by: Sakshi Chand, Pragynesh
4 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Oct 9, 2026 04:50 AM IST
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With the Opposition declaring Thursday that its protests will continue until Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar resigns, and the Cockroach Janta Party asking people to gather for another sit-in Saturday, Delhi braced for the weekend as authorities and police took a string of security measures —  23,000 Central forces personnel have been called to assist the city police, five all-women paramilitary companies will be on duty,  liquor vends will be closed for two days and Central Delhi hotels have been asked to restrict room bookings.

The CJP and All India Students’ Association have jointly called for a protest at Jantar Mantar on Saturday, and several Opposition parties are also expected to join. The Delhi Police has not granted permission for the protest, citing prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Officers said the Delhi Police intelligence unit anticipates that more than 50,000 people, including those from adjoining states, could gather in the city. The security build-up, officers said, is aimed at stopping protesters from reaching Jantar Mantar or the sensitive areas of Central Delhi.

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In one of the largest deployments of Central forces for law-and-order duties during a protest in the Capital since the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots, the Ministry of Home Affairs has made 221 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces — around 23,000 personnel — available to Delhi Police from October 8 to 12.

CRPF companies are being brought in from Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. The additional forces will help the Delhi Police manage the protests, secure key government buildings and maintain law and order in central Delhi, officers said.

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Anticipating a large turnout of women protesters, the Delhi Police will also get 450-500 additional women paramilitary personnel to help tackle the crowd, taking the total strength of CAPF personnel deployed to 26,000.

The additional women paramilitary personnel will be deployed in addition to the women personnel of the Delhi Police. “Several women were involved in the protests last time around. Even now, in the protests over the past few days, a large number of protesters are women. So, we are assuming that there will be more on October 10,” a police officer said.

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As of now, 5,000 Delhi Police personnel are deployed in New Delhi district, where Jantar Mantar is located. Officers said that number could go up to 15,000.

Multi-layered barricades are also being put up on roads leading to Jantar Mantar and Parliament. Prohibitory orders have also been imposed at Rajghat.

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In a letter to the government, police also requested the Excise Department to ask liquor vendors to keep their shops closed on Friday and Saturday, citing the possibility of law-and-order issues during the protest.

Police are also looking to “inform” students that any assembly on October 10 in the New Delhi district area would be unlawful, a senior police officer said.

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Delhi’s border points are also being monitored. Another officer said police would be on the lookout for “large” groups of people seeking to enter Delhi before Saturday.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Sakshi Chand
Sakshi Chand
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Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital. Professional Background Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance. Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh). Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India. Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life. Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025) Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability: 1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort: Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025). The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025). Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025). 2. Crime & Police Accountability "Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025). "Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025). Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025). 3. Governance & Public Policy "13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025). Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025). Signature Style Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More

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