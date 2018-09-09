Gwal Pahari land belongs to civic body, says court

Ruling that 466.5 acres of land in Gurgaon’s Gwal Pahari village belongs to the Municipal Corporation, a court of the Additional District Judge in Gurgaon ruled that the series of orders on the ownership of land in question reveal that “everyone was taking the law as per his whims and fancies with no respect to law of land” since 1989.

The latest judgment on the land between Haryana and around 118 private parties, which came on August 31, will divest many top Special Economic Zone (SEZ) developers, property dealers and prominent personalities of any right over the land.

The decision, which comes on an appeal against a civil court order in April declaring that the land belonged to private parties, marks a culmination of a series of litigations over mutations ordered since the 1950s till 2017. However, the court has ordered that status quo be maintained on the land till the aggrieved parties exercise their right to appeal before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The Additional District Judge also sought action against N C Vashisht who, as Gurgaon collector in 1991, ordered that only 25% of the land parcel belonged to the then Gram Panchayat, which now falls under the Corporation.

The Gurgaon collector has also been directed to take action against members of the Gram Panchayat, who had passed a resolution for accepting the 1991 order on bifurcation of the land.

