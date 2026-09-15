Retd forest officer re-appointment: Gauhati High Court seeks Assam government response

The Guwahati High Court last week sought the Assam government’s response in a public interest litigation challenging the re-appointment of retired Indian Forest Service officer M K Yadava, considered a close aide to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

On May 14, Yadava was granted a third post-retirement contractual extension/re-engagement as Special Chief Secretary (Forest).

A division bench of Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury issued notice to the Assam government on September 11 and sought its response to the contentions by the next date of hearing on October 15.

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Assam-based environmental activist Rohit Choudhury, represented by advocate Abir Phukan, flagged in his PIL that while a 2018 office memorandum by the Assam government had contemplated post-retirement engagement in “rare and exceptional circumstances”, it was subsequently modified in 2024.