Gurukul-themed nature classes in all schools under NDMC

In a bid to bring students closer to nature and teach them how to preserve the environment, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is planning to conduct a ‘gurukul’ themed nature class in all its schools. Under this plan, the students will be taught about nature, Indian culture, to practice yoga and about eminent personalities including Swami Vivekananda and Subhash Chandra Bose.

These gurukul-themed classes will be developed on the NDMC school premises under trees, with bamboo sticks and wooden chairs.

According to NDMC vice-chairman Satish Upadhyay, these classes will help students get more sunlight and breathe fresh air. “One gurukul-themed classroom will be developed in all schools and students from nursery will have one class every week, when they will read about nature, Indian culture, personalities like Swami Vivekananda, Subhash Chandra Bose, Aryabhata.”

He said, “What history are we are studying now? We have a rich culture and history, students should learn it.”

These classes aim to develop children’s sense of well being, knowledge about ecology and environmental conditions in their localities, instil knowledge, appreciation and concern for the environment and steps to be taken to mitigate environmental problems.

“These classes will also help them in applying what they learnt in classrooms practically. Shantiniketan classes take place under a tree, it is also good for the health of students,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“Nature classes have gained importance across the world. It should not be a norm for just areas that have nature in an abundance but for big cities like Delhi as well. This will also provide opportunities for the teachers to create planned learning experiences beyond the four walls of the classroom,” said the official.