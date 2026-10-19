Gurugram’s stilt+4 row: 32,000 approvals in 7 years, Haryana opposes construction freeze

Over 32,000 residential plots have been sanctioned for stilt-plus-four (S+4) constructions across Gurugram over the past seven years, the Haryana Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court,

In its affidavit opposing a plea seeking an immediate halt to ongoing construction and the issuance of occupation certificates (OCs), the department also disputed claims that approvals were rushed through after the state revived the policy in July 2024.

The S+4 policy allows residential buildings to have four floors above a stilt parking area. While it triggered a surge in development, it saw widespread protests by Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWAs) in Gurugram over concerns about drainage, parking shortages and structural damage.

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RWA office bearers had flagged alleged misuse of the policy, including PG facilities on narrow 10-metre roads, four-floor buildings on 100-square-yard plots, and stilt areas being used for commercial purposes instead of parking.

In February 2023, the Haryana government froze approvals under the policy and appointed an expert committee headed by retired bureaucrat P Raghavendra Rao. The government revived the policy with restrictions on July 2, 2024, based on the committee’s findings. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court stayed the notification on April 2, 2026.

The affidavit by DTCP Director-General Dr J Ganesan was placed before a division bench of Acting Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor on October 14. The bench had issued notice on July 27 on the application filed by petitioner Sunil Singh in an ongoing public interest litigation challenging the policy.

No ‘hurried’ clearances

The DTCP said 32,024 permissions had been granted in Gurugram up to April 2, 2026. Of these, 18,719 building plans were approved in private licensed colonies by the department, while the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) approved 13,305 in its sectors.

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The department rejected the petitioner’s claim that around 30,000 permissions had been granted under the July 2, 2024, order, calling it “factually incorrect” and “wholly erroneous”.

Of the 15,447 approved building plans in private licensed colonies in the Gurugram-Manesar Urban Complex, 9,625 (62.3%), were sanctioned before July 1, 2024, the affidavit said.

These approvals were governed by instructions issued on March 7 and September 2, 2019. The former allowed the fourth floor as an independent unit, while the latter provided for purchasable development rights.

The remaining 5,822 plans (37.7%) were approved between July 2, 2024, and the High Court’s stay on April 2 this year.

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The DTCP, in its affidavit, argued that alleged unauthorised construction in individual cases could not justify a blanket ban on all permissions and construction under the policy.

The department asserted that “the applicant has failed to establish any factual or legal basis for the blanket restraint sought”, maintaining that the High Court’s April 2 stay order “cannot be read as a finding that every permission granted under the Stilt+4 regime is illegal, non-compliant or incapable of being regulated”.

Enclosed stilt parking risks cancellation

Addressing allegations that stilt parking areas were being enclosed and used as residential or commercial spaces, the DTCP said violations of approved building plans could be checked when applications for OCs were examined.

Under Clause 8 of the July 2, 2024, instructions, building plan approvals or OCs are liable to be withdrawn if the stilt area is enclosed, fully or partially.

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The department said action was being taken against violations on a case-by-case basis under Section 10 of the Haryana Development and Regulation of Urban Areas Act, 1975. It opposed physical verification of all properties, calling such a blanket exercise based on “erroneous assumptions”.

The affidavit, however, said the department had no records of pending applications for OCs for residential plots submitted to architects under the self-certification system.

It said under a standard operating procedure issued on November 16, 2022, private architects were designated as the competent authority to inspect properties and issue OCs. The DTCP said it received records only after an OC had been granted.

Responding to concerns about inadequate civic infrastructure, the DTCP said the HSVP had framed a standard operating procedure for sector-wise capacity audits of water supply, sewerage, electricity and roads.

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The audits would prioritise areas with inadequate services, with separate accounts funded through S+4 charges, the department said.

Across Haryana, 35,021 permissions had been granted up to April 2, 2026, with Gurugram accounting for more than 91% of the total. Panchkula recorded 2,997 approvals, including 103 in DTCP colonies and 2,894 in HSVP sectors.