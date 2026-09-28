Gurugram’s groundwater plunges to 50 m, levels fall across 6 of 7 sites

The authority said the localised declines warranted continued regulatory monitoring and targeted artificial recharge measures. (File Photo)

Gurugram is facing a water paradox: its groundwater is dipping even as parts of the city continue to flood during the monsoon.

A Central Ground Water Authority (CGWA) report submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court shows groundwater levels fell at six of seven urban monitoring points over the past year, with the deepest reading at 50.30 metres below ground (mbgl).

The affidavit was placed before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice Rohit Kapoor in a long-pending writ petition addressing the city’s unchecked subsoil extraction and environmental degradation.

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The court had on September 22 cautioned that the Millennium City faces a progressively “grim” future unless aggressive remedial measures are taken to halt aquifer depletion and address the recurring paradox of monsoon waterlogging.