Monday, November 15, 2021
Gurugram: Worker swallows piece of gold to repay debt, arrested

The accused said that he had swallowed the gold piece with the intention of stealing it as he was in dire need of money.

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
November 15, 2021 10:37:23 am
The accused is a native of Nadia district in West Bengal. (Representational Photo)

A worker at a metal refinery in the IMT Manesar area was arrested on Sunday for allegedly swallowing gold to pay off his debt, the police said.

The accused has been identified as Subrata Barman, a native of Nadia district in West Bengal. He worked at the jewellery department of the refinery company in Sector 4, IMT Manesar.

The incident took place on November 11 at 5.30 pm when the security guard of the company became suspicious while frisking Barman. A police officer, requesting anonymity, said, “After completing his shift, as the accused was leaving for his home, the security guard stopped him at the gate and frisked him. The metal detector started beeping but no metal was found on him, arousing suspicion.”

The police added that the company staff took him to a nearby hospital for an x-ray and the report confirmed that a piece of metal had been detected in his stomach. Upon questioning, the accused revealed that he had swallowed a piece of 1.6 gram of gold with the intention of stealing it as he had to pay off debts.

“The accused said that he was in dire need of money and stole the gold to pay off his debtors. After the company’s manager filed a police complaint, the accused was arrested,” the police officer informed.

The piece of gold was later recovered from the accused. An FIR was registered under Section 381 (theft by clerk or servant of property in possession of master or employer) of the Indian Penal Code at IMT Manesar police station.

