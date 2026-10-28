Gurugram woman biker case: ‘Deliberate crash’ by accused, says SIT report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the road rage incident involving woman biker Shivani Chauhan has concluded that the accused driver deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle in Gurugram on September 13, police said on Tuesday.
According to the police, the chargesheet, which will likely be filed by next week, will retain all offences invoked in the First Information Report (FIR), including the charge of attempt to murder.
The five-member SIT, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its findings to Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj. The report concluded that the collision was intentional and methodical, rather than an accidental crash, officers said.
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“The SIT has also readied the chargesheet. It will be filed in court within a week, in accordance with the sections of law applied in the FIR,” a senior officer said.
The findings came in opposition to the defense offered by the accused driver identified as Kalyan Baisla, officers said.
According to police, Baisla had allegedly admitted to the collision after his arrest but claimed he had lost control of his vehicle near a U-turn and denied hitting her intentionally. Investigators, however, stated that the driver intentionally steered into the motorcycle following an act of misbehaviour.
The incident took place on September 13 on Golf Course Road. Chauhan, a 27-year-old resident of Delhi’s Kalkaji who posts motoring content under the moniker Sia, was riding her sports bike alongside a group of friends. Footage captured on helmet-mounted cameras by Chauhan and a fellow rider showed a white car pursuing the group, officers said.
Occupants in the vehicle rolled down their windows, made alleged lewd gestures, and ordered her to pull over, police said.
When Chauhan refused to stop, the car accelerated, swerved sharply across lanes, and struck her motorcycle from the side before fleeing the scene, police added.
The impact threw Chauhan from the bike, sending her skidding across the road.
Gurugram Police initially registered a case at the Sector 56 police station and later added Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to attempt to murder. The case also invokes BNS sections 78 (stalking), 79 (words, gestures, or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and 3(5) (joint liability with common intention).
Police Commissioner Kaviraj had ordered the constitution of the SIT after receiving a notice on the matter from the Haryana State Commission for Women.
Four people were inside the vehicle at the time of the incident. Gurugram Police arrested Baisla and his cousin Lavnish from Rajgarh in Dausa, Rajasthan, on September 15. Both men remain lodged in Bhondsi Jail after the local court recently dismissed their bail petitions, police said.