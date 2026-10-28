Gurugram woman biker case: ‘Deliberate crash’ by accused, says SIT report

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the road rage incident involving woman biker Shivani Chauhan has concluded that the accused driver deliberately rammed his car into her motorcycle in Gurugram on September 13, police said on Tuesday.

According to the police, the chargesheet, which will likely be filed by next week, will retain all offences invoked in the First Information Report (FIR), including the charge of attempt to murder.

The five-member SIT, headed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crimes Against Women) Sushila, recently submitted its findings to Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kaviraj. The report concluded that the collision was intentional and methodical, rather than an accidental crash, officers said.