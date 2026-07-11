Threat calls and voice messages from abroad: Cops kept watch on bizman’s house for a week

Businessman Vishal Beri, who lives with his family in a three-storey house at Sushant Lok Phase I in Gurugram, had been receiving threat calls, messages and voice notes from an international number for over a week, police said.

According to an officer, Beri owns several properties that generate substantial rental income. He is also involved in the event management business.

“His father, Rajesh Beri, was the founder of a private university. However, the family later dissociated itself from the university’s management,” the officer said.

After receiving continuous threat calls and messages, Beri allegedly approached the police seeking security for himself and his family.