Gurgaon: Two killed after being run over by speeding Range Rover

Two boys, aged 19 and 14, who were roadside vendors, died after being run over by a speeding Range Rover on Gurgaon’s Golf Course Extension road Sunday night. The driver of the vehicle is absconding and investigations are being conducted to nab him.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10 pm, in front of Unitech Business Park near Vatika Chowk, where the two deceased, who are relatives, ran a golgappa stall. They hailed from Badaun, Uttar Pradesh.

“They were selling their wares when a Range Rover, which appears to have been travelling at a high speed, hit them both, killing them on the spot. The driver of the vehicle abandoned it and fled the scene,” said Subhash Boken, PRO of Gurgaon Police.

“An FIR has been registered regarding the matter at the Sector 65 police station, and the postmortem of the deceased will be conducted later today,” he said.

The police, however, are struggling to identify the accused as the SUV had no number plate.

“The vehicle has been seized and investigations are being conducted to determine the identity of the driver,” said the PRO.