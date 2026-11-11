The Gurugram Police has rolled out a sweeping overhaul of traffic enforcement, mandating body-worn cameras for personnel stopping vehicles, making supervisory officers accountable for extortion by their staff and introducing computerised duty rotations every 60 days.

The measures follow the arrest of a Home Guard, Omkar, on November 8, hours after a video surfaced online showing him allegedly soliciting money from a motorist under the guise of a “Diwali gift”. The new directives were issued by Commissioner of Police Sibash Kabiraj on Tuesday as part of a zero-tolerance framework for extortion and misconduct on city roads.

Body cameras made mandatory

The most immediate change hits ground inspections. Traffic personnel are now barred from flagging down any vehicle without an active, functioning body-worn camera. Every challan must be issued strictly under camera surveillance, with any violation attracting departmental proceedings.