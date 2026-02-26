Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS: Delhi-NCR to get new Namo Bharat corridor – check distance, route, station list

Gurugram to Noida RRTS corridor: Delhi-NCR is set to get another Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor following the approval of the final alignment for the Gurugram-Greater Noida Namo Bharat route. On Wednesday, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed corridor will be finalised shortly.

Gurugram to Noida Namo Bharat corridor: Route

The Gurugram to Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor will pass through key economic centres such as Faridabad and Noida. This new rapid rail project will also connect with the Delhi Metro Violet Line, Delhi Metro Yellow Line, the Gurugram Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro network.

Gurugram to Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor: Distance

The proposed Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida–Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS corridor will span approximately 64 km, with nearly 52 km of the stretch falling in Haryana. The new infra project is expected to offer seamless and high-speed travel to lakhs of commuters. It will not only reduce traffic congestion but also improve the economic growth of the region.