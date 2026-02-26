Gurugram to Greater Noida RRTS: Delhi-NCR to get new Namo Bharat corridor – check distance, route, station list
Gurugram to Noida Namo Bharat RRTS corridor: Delhi-NCR is set to get another Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) corridor following the approval of the final alignment for the Gurugram-Greater Noida Namo Bharat route.
Gurugram to Noida Namo Bharat corridor: Route
The Gurugram to Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor will pass through key economic centres such as Faridabad and Noida. This new rapid rail project will also connect with the Delhi Metro Violet Line, Delhi Metro Yellow Line, the Gurugram Metro Corridor and the Rapid Metro network.
Gurugram to Greater Noida Namo Bharat corridor: Distance
The proposed Gurugram–Faridabad–Noida–Greater Noida Namo Bharat RRTS corridor will span approximately 64 km, with nearly 52 km of the stretch falling in Haryana. The new infra project is expected to offer seamless and high-speed travel to lakhs of commuters. It will not only reduce traffic congestion but also improve the economic growth of the region.
Gurugram to Greater Noida Namo Bharat train: Stoppages
During its journey between Gurugram and Greater Noida, the Namo Bharat train is expected to make its halt at six stations: Sector-29, Millennium City Centre, Sector-52, Wazirabad, Sector-57 and Sector-58/61.
Significance of Greater Noida to Gurugram Namo Bharat corridor
The Greater Noida to Gurugram Namo Bharat corridor is likely to benefit several areas in Delhi-NCR which includes: Sainik Colony to Badshahpur in the Faridabad region; NIT region, Bata Chowk, Sectors 12 to 15 in New Faridabad, etc.
Recently, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar announced that Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan will emerge as a multi-modal transport hub in the future. He also said that the Cabinet is expected to soon approve the remaining stretches of the RRTS, following which three new rapid rail corridors will originate from Sarai Kale Khan.
“Sarai Kale Khan will become one of the busiest stations in the coming years. One corridor will run from Sarai Kale Khan to Karnal in Haryana, another from Sarai Kale Khan to Bawal, while the third route will connect Sarai Kale Khan with Neemrana in Rajasthan. These new trains will help to decongest traffic in the national capital,” Khattar said.
