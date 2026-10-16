Engineer, wife found dead at Gurugram flat; his co-workers got suicide note on email

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A 30-year-old software engineer died allegedly by suicide and his 28-year-old wife was found dead with injury marks on her neck at their rented apartment at an upscale society in Gurugram’s Sector 68 on Thursday morning, said police.
According to senior police officers, the man has been identified as Mohammad Aslam, an engineer who was working with an Indonesia-based technology firm with its office located in Sector 58. His wife, Farhana, was a homemaker. The couple, hailing from Kerala, had relocated to Gurugram from Bengaluru three months ago.
“Preliminary probe indicates that the man strangled his wife with a rope and then died by suicide. He had mental health issues, which he mentioned in the email sent to his office,” a police officer said.
Police said the incident came to light after Aslam’s colleagues received an email from him around 7 am on Thursday, saying that it was his “last day on earth” and allegedly referred to his struggles with mental health. In the email, Aslam had also provided emergency contact details of his father, two relatives, and his landlord, requesting that they be alerted.
Alarmed by the message, his colleagues allegedly attempted to reach the contacts listed, including the landlord, who subsequently alerted the Badshahpur police station around 8 am.
A police team, accompanied by society maintenance personnel and Aslam’s colleagues, reached the first-floor apartment at the society, M3M The Marina ,and entered the flat.
Inside the bedroom, investigators found Aslam hanging from the ceiling fan, while Farhana was lying motionless on the floor, said officers.
Investigators recovered a rope near the woman’s body, raising suspicion that it was used in the fatal assault. Police are also examining if the victim was poisoned prior to strangulation.
Senior investigators said mobile phones and laptops have been seized from the residence and forwarded for forensic analysis.
The bodies were shifted to the civil hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination that is expected later on Friday. Police said the couple had no children, and their families in Kerala have been notified.
Officers maintained that the precise cause and sequence of the deaths will be confirmed once the autopsy reports are received, following which further legal proceedings will be initiated.
“No case has been registered so far,” another officer said.