Engineer, wife found dead at Gurugram flat; his co-workers got suicide note on email

A 30-year-old software engineer died allegedly by suicide and his 28-year-old wife was found dead with injury marks on her neck at their rented apartment at an upscale society in Gurugram’s Sector 68 on Thursday morning, said police.

According to senior police officers, the man has been identified as Mohammad Aslam, an engineer who was working with an Indonesia-based technology firm with its office located in Sector 58. His wife, Farhana, was a homemaker. The couple, hailing from Kerala, had relocated to Gurugram from Bengaluru three months ago.

“Preliminary probe indicates that the man strangled his wife with a rope and then died by suicide. He had mental health issues, which he mentioned in the email sent to his office,” a police officer said.