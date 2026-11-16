They invested Rs 3 lakh in Gurugram shops in 2015. AI helped calculate what they lost

For 57-year-old Delhi businessman Anuj Khanna, the Rs 3 lakh he invested in a Gurugram shop in September 2015 was meant to secure his family’s future and provide an income after retirement. But 11 years later, he has neither received the shop nor recovered his investment.

The developer, Aster Infra-home Private Limited, has also not paid the refund ordered by the Haryana Real Estate Regulatory Authority (HARERA), Gurugram, in July 2024, Khanna told The Indian Express.

“They keep giving excuses. We had bought this place, thinking it could give us either rental income or resale value if it appreciates in price. But we got nothing and ended up spending what we intended to invest in litigation and traveling to court. I had so many plans for my family. All that has been stalled,” he said.

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On October 30, HARERA Gurugram Adjudicating Officer Rajender Kumar awarded Khanna and his wife Vandana and another couple, Sarabjeet Singh and Taranpreet Kaur, Rs 4 lakh each in compensation. In arriving at the amount, the adjudicating officer relied on Google’s AI Overview (artificial intelligence summaries) to estimate how much their Rs 3 lakh investments in shops booked in 2015 would have appreciated in value over the years.

The Indian Express has contacted Aster Infra for comment and a response is awaited.

‘Can’t throw away claim for want of proof’

Both couples, who live in Vikaspuri, had booked adjoining ground-floor shops in the Green Court Commercial Complex in Sector 90 in September 2015.

Positioned along a 60-meter-wide sector road next to DLF New Town Heights, the shops were meant to serve both the in-house Green Court residents and surrounding New Gurugram townships.

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Kumar, in his order, directed the developer to pay each couple the compensation over and above the earlier refund order. This includes Rs 3 lakh — matching 100% of their original deposit — for lost property appreciation.

In a key observation, the adjudicating officer noted that the buyers had produced “no conclusive evidence” to substantiate their Rs 15 lakh damages claim.

Even so, Kumar held that once a buyer is found entitled to compensation, the claim “cannot be thrown away for want of conclusive evidence”. He added that the forum is duty-bound under Section 72 of the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act to assess damages based on the facts of the case.

Reliance on AI

To estimate how much the properties might have appreciated between September 2015 and July 2024, Kumar referred to Google’s AI Overview.

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The AI summary, cited in the order, noted that ground-floor retail prices in Sector 90 had risen to between Rs 15,000 and Rs 35,000 per sq ft. It also estimated that commercial retail properties across New Gurugram had seen cumulative appreciation of 80-120% during the post-2021 surge.

Based on these figures, Kumar presumed that the buyers’ Rs 3 lakh would have appreciated by 100% had it been invested in a similar project.

Alongside Rs 3 lakh for lost appreciation, he awarded each couple Rs 50,000 for mental agony and harassment and Rs 50,000 towards litigation costs.

The builder must pay the total amount with 11% annual interest from October 30, 2026, until realisation.

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No agreement made

The dispute began when both couples paid Rs 3 lakh each for shops B-19 and B-18 in September 2015. They alleged that the developer had verbally offered them a pre-launch rate of Rs 7,000 per sq ft.

The company encashed their cheques but did not issue allotment letters or execute Builder Buyer Agreements (BBAs).

In November 2021, the developer asked the buyers to deposit 10% of the unit cost, allegedly quoting Rs 14,500 per sq ft. Four months later, in March 2022, it cancelled the allotments and forfeited their deposits.

Before the forum, the builder argued that the Rs 3 lakh was merely a provisional registration amount that created no enforceable right. It claimed the buyers failed to pay further instalments despite reminders.

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Kumar rejected this defence and cited the Authority’s July 5, 2024 refund order, which had already faulted the developer for failing to formalise the transaction. “Without these crucial documents, the complainants may have been justified in withholding further payments,” the Authority had observed.

Their advocate Himanshu Gautam told The Indian Express, “In these two cases, the 10-year price increase in properties coupled with the lack of an agreement prompted the litigation more than anything else. The couples got no allotment letter and it was a clear case of being fully cheated.”

For Khanna, the 11-year wait for justice has permanently changed how he views real estate investments. “Now I will only invest in completely finished and ready-to-move-in projects, this experience has taught me that. I cannot blindly trust a builder from scratch,” Khanna said.