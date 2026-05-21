Sex determination racket busted in Gurugram; radiologist arrested during sting operation

A sex determination racket was unearthed in Gurugram on Wednesday following a joint raid by health officials and the local police, officers said Thursday. A consultant radiologist was arrested for carrying out an illegal ultrasound procedureto disclose the sex of a foetus at a private medical facility, they said.
According to the FIR filed at Sector 37 police station in connection with the case, the Civil Surgeon and the District Appropriate Authority had received a tip-off regarding alleged illegal prenatal diagnostic procedures at Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road.
A team comprising Dr Devender Kumar Solanki and Dr Harish Kumar, nodal officers for anti-sex selection and abortion laws respectively; and Dr Suresh Kumar, a drugs control officer, was formed. A 17-week pregnant woman agreed to play a decoy, police said.
Accompanied by her husband, she approached Dr Manjit Kumar, a consultant radiologist at Aayu Hospital, who agreed to perform the illicit procedure and demanded Rs 40,000 for the same. After the woman’s husband paid the amount, Dr Manjit instructed Mukul, a hospital staffer, to fill out a Form-F. Then he proceeded with the ultrasound and disclosed the foetus’s sex.
The woman and her husband stepped out of the hospital and alerted officers. Health officials, flanked by a Haryana Police team from the Sector 40 Crime Investigation Agency, stormed the facility.
When confronted, Dr Manjit admitted to conducting the illegal procedure, police said, adding that he also handed over to the raiding team the cash he took from the decoy as fee. Medical equipment were also seized, they said.
Dr Manjit was booked for violating sections 4 (regulating the conditions for conducting prenatal diagnostic techniques), 5(2) (prohibiting the communication of the foetus’s sex to the pregnant woman or her relatives), 6 (expressly prohibiting the determination of sex using any technique), and 29 (mandating the meticulous maintenance and preservation of records) of the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act, alongside PNDT Rule 9 (requiring proper maintenance of records such as Form-F), 10 (outlining conditions for conducting tests), and 18 (enforcing the code of conduct at genetic centres).
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Speaking with The Indian Express, Dr Solanki said, “As of now, we do not know the scale of the operation. The accused rented a cubicle at the hospital and operated as a consultant. He was the sole operator of the ultrasound machine, the necessary licences of which were in the hospital’s name.”
Station House Inspector, Sector 37, Manjeet Kumar said the police are yet to ascertain how many patients underwent the procedure at the facility and the total amount of money made by the accused, adding that he was sent to judicial custody on Thursday.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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