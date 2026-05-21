Sex determination racket busted in Gurugram; radiologist arrested during sting operation

A sex determination racket was unearthed in Gurugram on Wednesday following a joint raid by health officials and the local police, officers said Thursday. A consultant radiologist was arrested for carrying out an illegal ultrasound procedure to disclose the sex of a foetus at a private medical facility, they said.

According to the FIR filed at Sector 37 police station in connection with the case, the Civil Surgeon and the District Appropriate Authority had received a tip-off regarding alleged illegal prenatal diagnostic procedures at Aayu Hospital on Khandsa Road.

A team comprising Dr Devender Kumar Solanki and Dr Harish Kumar, nodal officers for anti-sex selection and abortion laws respectively; and Dr Suresh Kumar, a drugs control officer, was formed. A 17-week pregnant woman agreed to play a decoy, police said.