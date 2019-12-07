Gurugram: Security guards thrash street dog with batons, try to bury it alive

Officers said the guards beat the dog after it strayed inside the upscale apartment complex. (Picture for representation) Officers said the guards beat the dog after it strayed inside the upscale apartment complex. (Picture for representation)

A group of security guards of an upscale apartment complex in Gurgaon were caught trying to bury a stray dog after assaulting it with batons, police said.

The incident took place on Friday evening in Sector 49, when some local residents heard the dog crying.

The dog, which sustained fractures on its legs and head, was taken to a nearby veterinary hospital in DLF Phase 3, where it is battling for life.

“On the basis of a complaint filed by animal lovers, we have registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act in Sadar police station and efforts are on to contact the RWA of the society. Further action will be taken against the alleged security personnel and their supervisor,” said Preet Pal Singh, Chief PRO of Gurgaon police.

Officer said around 5 pm Friday, the dog had strayed into an apartment complex. The private guards tried to drive it out of the premises but failed. The supervisor then reportedly directed the guards to corner the dog in one place and beat it with batons.

“The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras, where the guards are clearly visible, charging with batons at the animal,” the police spokesperson said.

“When the dog was severely injured and collapsed, the guards took it outside the society complex. They dug a pit and were about to bury it when some animal lovers intervened and rescued it,” the officer said. “Further investigation is on and we may cancel the licence of the security firm to operate in Gurgaon,” Singh added.

