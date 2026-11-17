An architect returned from a site visit in Gurugram on Monday to find brown adhesive tape and a red enforcement notice pasted across the door of his basement office in P-Block, DLF Phase 2. Inside the locked premises lay the firm’s computers, files and customer data.

His studio was among several architecture and design firms sealed by the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) on Monday, which targeted offices operating out of residential basements, double basements and stilt parking areas in DLF Phase 2. Affected firms are now searching for commercial rental spaces and informing clients of the disruption.

Monday marked the fourth day of the drive at DLF Phase 2. The department restarted the drive last Thursday after a month, after the Supreme Court clarified on November 3 that no interim stay had been imposed on enforcement action despite the matter being sub judice.

Work halted, files locked inside

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In P Block, officials sealed an alleged unauthorised commercial office operating in the basement of a building. The firm had functioned from there for two years.

An architect at the firm said on condition of anonymity, “They did not give us any notice or intimation, else one of us could have been there [on Monday] to remove our stuff. We have had to tell clients that we are off for two weeks.”

He said the firm will not challenge the sealing order and is looking for commercial rental space.

But the lack of an office has already begun affecting its dealings with potential clients. The architect said some clients who approached the firm on Tuesday questioned how it could manage projects when it could not operate from its own premises. “All our old customer data is on our computers. Who knows when we will get to access them now,” he added.

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At K Block, another architecture firm faced action for running commercial offices across the ground and second floors of a residential house. An architect at the studio said they had functioned from DLF Phase 2 for nearly 10 years. In 2022, the firm also claimed to have obtained an extension of its permission until 2028.

Staff received a brief window on Monday to remove some equipment before the premises were sealed. “Thankfully, we were given 30 minutes to take some of the computers and files. But we will have to take clients to the site to explain the designs since those are locked away,” an architect said, requesting anonymity.

He said the firm is looking for new office space on Golf Course Road, Golf Course Extension Road and Southern Peripheral Road. The studio has also informed its clients about the sealing, noting that clients cannot be misled because the list of violating properties is in the public domain.

‘Consultants, not a civic menace’

Affected practitioners maintained that their studios operated as low-footfall consultancies rather than disruptive commercial establishments.

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The architect at the P Block office said his team had functioned with the understanding that professionals such as architects, advocates and doctors are consultants who can operate from residential areas. He said their office never caused overcrowding, traffic or any civic issue.

The architect at the K Block office claimed the studio had permission to cover 25% of the ground floor and ran with DTCP’s knowledge. “We accept that running commercial [activities] from residential areas is illegal, but our operations were as consultants that did not cause any menace to the local residents or Residents’ Welfare Associations (RWA),” he said.

A third affected architecture firm said neither the RWA nor the department had ever told them that their offices were creating a traffic ruckus to warrant such action.

What the rules mandate

Under Haryana’s residential zoning rules, only non-nuisance professional consultancy is permitted in residential houses. Such use is capped at 25% of the built-up area or 50 square metres, whichever is less. Basements and stilt parking areas cannot be used as commercial offices.

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District Town Planner (Enforcement) Amit Madholia said large commercial offices were being operated in basements and double basements of residential houses. He said architects are expected to respect building construction rules and building bylaws and advise others to follow them.

“If architects who have knowledge of rules violate them, strict action will be taken against them too. The tendency of misleading the general public in the name of building construction rules and violating the rules themselves will not be tolerated,” Madholia said in a statement.

Last Thursday, officials sealed four buildings, including three guest houses and a basement office. On Friday, the team sealed 22 properties, including offices, paying guest accommodations, clinics, a gym, shops and a 12-room hotel, largely along Dakshin Marg.