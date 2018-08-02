Follow Us:
Thursday, August 02, 2018
Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry Sponsored

Artificial intelligence and its impact on insurance industry

Gurugram: School bus runs over a couple on cycle

People vandalise school bus that crushed a couple on cycle in sector-44 on early Thursday morning.

Updated: August 2, 2018 11:19:21 am
School bus accident, Gurugrm accident, School bus kills couple of cycle, two crushed to death by school bus, Gurugram shool bus, bus kills two, Delhi News, Indian Express A crowd gathered around the school bus which crushed a couple to death. (ANI Photo)
Related News

A school bus crushed to death a couple on cycle in Gurugram’s Sector 44 early Thursday morning, ANI reported.

According to the the police, the incident took place at 7.30 in the morning.

Following the accident, an angry crow vandalised the school bus. The bus windows were broken and an angry crowd surrounded the bus. However, there were no children on the bus during the event.

The victims and the bus driver have not been identified as of now. A case was registered, and police investigations are underway.

This is a developing story. Details are awaited. 

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement