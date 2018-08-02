Gurugram: School bus runs over a couple on cycle

A crowd gathered around the school bus which crushed a couple to death. (ANI Photo) A crowd gathered around the school bus which crushed a couple to death. (ANI Photo)

A school bus crushed to death a couple on cycle in Gurugram’s Sector 44 early Thursday morning, ANI reported.

According to the the police, the incident took place at 7.30 in the morning.

Following the accident, an angry crow vandalised the school bus. The bus windows were broken and an angry crowd surrounded the bus. However, there were no children on the bus during the event.

The victims and the bus driver have not been identified as of now. A case was registered, and police investigations are underway.

This is a developing story. Details are awaited.

For all the latest Delhi News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd