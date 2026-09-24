FIR filed 3 weeks after SUV driver abuses mother & daughter, rams their car in Gurugram

Nearly a month after a mother and daughter were allegedly intimidated, verbally abused, and had their car damaged with an iron rod during a road rage episode on Golf Course Road, the Gurugram Police have finally registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified motorist on Tuesday, officers said on Thursday. No arrests have been made so far, but the accused driver was identified Thursday, police said.

The incident pertaining to the FIR happened around 10 pm on August 27, when the complainants, a 24-year-old corporate employee Khushboo and her mother, Pooja Verma (45), residents of Sector 55, were travelling in their car and heading towards a petrol pump near the Sector 54 Rapid Metro station.

According to the complaint, trouble began at the AIT Chowk traffic intersection. When the traffic signal turned green, a black Mahindra Scorpio-N positioned ahead did not move. The complainant sounded the car horn, prompting the SUV driver to initially steer left to yield space, only to abruptly sideswipe their car. The SUV then allegedly sped ahead, intercepted the hatchback, and forced it to an abrupt halt.

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“The driver rolled down his window, said profane things at us, took out an iron rod from his vehicle, and struck the car’s headlight, shattering it before accelerating away. The offending vehicle bore a temporary registration plate, and the incident was captured on our dashcam”, Pooja alleged.

The mother-daughter duo remained locked inside their car throughout the ordeal, fearing physical violence, while several passing vehicles at the roundabout allegedly failed to intervene,as per the complaint.

Although the entire confrontation was recorded on the car’s dashboard camera, the complainants alleged that authorities acted indifferent to the incident.

“A Police Control Room (PCR) vehicle reached the spot following a call, but the personnel declined to review the dashcam footage and directed us to visit the Sector 56 police station to submit a written complaint”, the woman said.

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Khushboo submitted a complaint that same night, but no concrete action allegedly followed.

It was only after the Pooja submitted a fresh complaint on September 21 that the police registered an FIR on Tuesday against the unidentified driver, the complainants said. The case has been booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 125 (act endangering life or personal safety), 281 (rash driving), and 324(4) (mischief causing damage between Rs 20,000 and Rs 1 lakh).

No provisions concerning obscene acts and gestures have been invoked so far, the complainants said, despite the allegations of abusive conduct.

Inspector Manoj Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 56 police station, did not respond to queries regarding the alleged delay in registering the case or the handling of the initial complaint.

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“The entire ordeal was taxing, it took multiple subsequent visits to the station, and we were informed that the delay was due to the officers being on leave. We were told that tracing a vehicle with temporary registration plates posed significant challenges. No FIR was registered initially…. We have given the dashcam footage to the police”, said Khushboo.

According to the complainants, the men had allegedly verbally abused them.

Police spokesperson Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sandeep Kumar Thursday night said that on Monday, a complaint was received at the Sector 56 police station in this regard, based on which a case was registered.

“Taking action in the case, the police team from Sector 56 police station has identified the accused as Swayam, a resident of Aya Nagar in Delhi. The accused is currently admitted to a private hospital for dengue treatment. A police team has been stationed at the hospital. Upon his discharge, he will be formally arrested… The investigation is ongoing”, the ASI said.