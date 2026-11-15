‘Taught, lured children’: 4 held for attempted religious conversion in Gurugram

Four women have been arrested in Gurugram for allegedly attempting to convert children from low-income families to Christianity at Ghata village, police said on Sunday. The arrests happened during a raid on Saturday at a makeshift school near a service station on the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR).

According to Gurugram Police spokesperson ASI Sandeep Kumar, a complaint was submitted at the Sector 56 police station on Saturday. “The complainant alleged that some unidentified persons and women were running a private school for children from poor families in the slums and makeshift rooms near a service station on the SPR Road at Ghata village, and were trying to influence them to adopt Christianity by distributing food and other essential items,” he said.

A team led by Sector 56 Station House Officer Inspector Sukhpal inspected the location. Officers found the four women and several children at the spot and took the accused into custody.

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Police subsequently registered an FIR, invoking the Haryana Prevention of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, and arrested the four women.

The accused have been identified as Suman Kumari, 21, from Azadpur in Delhi; Rajkumari Chaoba Singh (36), from Manipur’s Bishnupur district; Ashmita Chahar, 35, from Nepal, and Lalnunpuii (31) from Aizawl in Mizoram.

Singh currently lives at Gurugram’s Sector 86 and works as a lead analyst at a private company, police said.

Lalnunpuii lives in Delhi’s Dwarka and works as a human resources professional at a private firm, while Chahar resides in Delhi’s Kotla and volunteers for cancer patients at a hospital. Kumari completed her graduation last year. She is currently preparing for a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed) degree, said police.

‘Accused often visited the children’

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Sadar) Kapil Ahlawat said the accused offered children notebooks, books, food items and outings to encourage alleged religious conversion.

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“They came there to teach and to lure the children.” While Suman Kumari taught the children there regularly, the others visited every Saturday,” ACP Ahlawat said.

He added that the women had been teaching at the site for around seven to eight months and got to know each other over time. “During questioning, it emerged that the women had been visiting Gurugram from Delhi every Saturday for several months, and were running the school in the name of providing education, food and refreshments while allegedly encouraging the children to adopt Christianity,” he said.

Seizures and further probe

Investigators recovered a CCTV camera and a register containing the names of children from the site. Police also seized a mobile phone from Kumari.

“We have recovered a CCTV camera and a register containing the names of children from the spot, and we are analysing them,” ACP Ahlawat said.

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He said investigators are examining whether any wider network is involved. “More names have surfaced during the investigation. We have formed a team and will apprehend them soon for further action,” the ACP added.

Nothing has emerged so far to suggest that any of the four arrested women had themselves converted from their religion, he said. “Further legal action is being taken on the basis of the recovered articles and statements of the accused,” ASI Kumar said.