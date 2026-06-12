Gurgaon civic body plans to expand rainwater harvesting infrastructure to prepare city for monsoon

The initiative is part of a broader monsoon preparedness drive by the authority, which includes the desilting of master stormwater and surface drains to ensure the free flow of water, officials said.
(Photo credit- Canva/Representative image)
In a pilot initiative that aims to replenish groundwater and curb waterlogging during monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the construction of rainwater harvesting structures across the city. Five rainwater harvesting systems, said officers, will be initially developed in areas under GMDA jurisdiction, spanning Sectors 1 to 57.
According to GMDA officials, the project will serve as a demonstration model for integrating rainwater harvesting with urban stormwater management in sectors prone to waterlogging.
The proposed systems are designed to be built along major roads and green belts to capture and channelise stormwater runoff, which aims to reduce water accumulation on carriage ways while facilitating groundwater recharge. The exact locations will be finalised based on priority requirements and site feasibility. The authority gradually plans to replicate the model at additional locations across Gurgaon, officials added.
The initiative is part of a broader monsoon preparedness drive by the authority, which includes the desilting of master stormwater and surface drains to ensure the free flow of water, officials said.
“Simultaneously, GMDA teams are clearing debris and leveling green belts across major city corridors. These corridors include the stretches from Signature Chowk to Atul Kataria Chowk, Subhash Chowk to Hero Honda Chowk, Subhash Chowk to Millennium City Centre, the IFFCO Chowk to SPR corridor, and Gurugram University Road. At several of these locations, the green belts are being lowered to act as natural “green drains” to facilitate quicker drainage”, a GMDA spokesperson said.
The infrastructure push by the GMDA runs parallel to municipal efforts by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), which has been working to operationalise the city’s existing water conservation network, including the maintenance of 468 traditional rainwater harvesting structures and the deployment of modular harvesting units.
Out of 468 traditional RWH structures in the corporation’s jurisdiction, 309 are currently functional, while repair and maintenance work orders have been issued for the remaining 159.
Furthermore, construction is underway for 206 modular RWH structures.
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To optimise water reuse, the municipal body had last month deployed 49 micro sewage treatment plants (STPs) with a cumulative capacity of 2,275 kilolitres per day (KLD). Officials confirmed that 41 of these units are fully operational, with the treated water being channelled directly into local parks and the revived ponds to maintain ecological balance and prevent groundwater depletion.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More