Gurgaon civic body plans to expand rainwater harvesting infrastructure to prepare city for monsoon

The initiative is part of a broader monsoon preparedness drive by the authority, which includes the desilting of master stormwater and surface drains to ensure the free flow of water, officials said. (Photo credit- Canva/Representative image)

In a pilot initiative that aims to replenish groundwater and curb waterlogging during monsoon, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has floated a tender for the construction of rainwater harvesting structures across the city. Five rainwater harvesting systems, said officers, will be initially developed in areas under GMDA jurisdiction, spanning Sectors 1 to 57.

According to GMDA officials, the project will serve as a demonstration model for integrating rainwater harvesting with urban stormwater management in sectors prone to waterlogging.

The proposed systems are designed to be built along major roads and green belts to capture and channelise stormwater runoff, which aims to reduce water accumulation on carriage ways while facilitating groundwater recharge. The exact locations will be finalised based on priority requirements and site feasibility. The authority gradually plans to replicate the model at additional locations across Gurgaon, officials added.