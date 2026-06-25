Gurgaon garbage fee has residents fuming. Now, civic body makes ‘U-turn’

Gurgaon residents are still being charged garbage collection fees as part of municipal taxes, despite several societies managing sanitation on their own.

Residents had first flagged this issue in April. At the time, senior officials in the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) had said the garbage levy was an error and would be rectified soon.

Kusum Sharma, chairperson of the Suncity Township Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), questioned why the levy was for registered bulk waste generators (BWGs) like them that collect, segregate and process wet waste on their own.

“Residents are confused… some are instigating others to not pay the sanitation component of society maintenance fees… there is a lot of confusion. They should rename the charge if they intend to keep it,” she said.