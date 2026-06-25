Gurgaon garbage fee has residents fuming. Now, civic body makes ‘U-turn’

“Residents are confused… some are instigating others to not pay the sanitation component of society maintenance fees… there is a lot of confusion. They should rename the charge if they intend to keep it,” she said.
Levy by another name?
However, the bone of contention is the change in stance of the civic body.
Now, senior officials said the charge is not for collection of garbage but holistic sanitation services.
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“The charges are for all sanitation services that MCG provides, not just garbage collection. It will be renamed; we have raised this several times with the HQ (Department of Urban Local Bodies). It includes road sweeping, legacy waste management, and other sanitation activities that the MCG does and that everyone benefits from, including self-managing BWGs.” an official said.
To be sure, the MCG does not have a permanent mechanism in place for door-to-door garbage collection, segregation and processing. A tender issued earlier this month had to be recalled as bidders sought higher-than-quoted tariffs for every tonne of waste processed.
At present, the civic body relies on informal labour-based stopgap measures, outsourced to various contractors. Several sectors manage on their own, with collectors collecting between Rs 50-150 per household.
‘This is not good governance’
The MCG’s argument is not cutting ice with all.
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Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, Sector 23A RWA general secretary, said sanitation is the first and one of the primary municipal services that an urban local body is obliged to provide to citizens.
“Legally, the MCG cannot charge residents for road sweeping. As per the 12th Schedule of the Constitution, functions of urban local bodies include keeping the city clean, which is an obligatory duty. The MCG cannot charge for an obligatory function… as an agency, it is obliged to fulfil that function,” said Tripathy.
As of now, the portal allows residents to pay the property tax component but not clearing the garbage charges means one cannot generate a ‘no dues’ certificate.
“This is not good governance. No other municipal bodies in Haryana are charging this. How can the MCG charge this in Gurgaon?” Puneet Pahwa, general secretary of the Sector 45 RWA, said
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More