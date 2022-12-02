scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 02, 2022

Gurugram professor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ female colleague

According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman professor, the incident took place Thursday when the preparations for a youth festival had been underway for the past one week. The woman left the rehearsals to go to her home at 7.30 pm.

On Friday, after a medical examination, the woman appeared in a city court to record her statement under section 164 of CrPC, where she reportedly repeated her claim, said police.

A professor of a government college in Sector 9 here has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague after offering her a lift in his car, police on Friday said.

According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman professor, the incident took place Thursday when the preparations for a youth festival had been underway for the past one week. The woman left the rehearsals to go to her home at 7.30 pm.

“My car was parked in the parking lot, little away from the rehearsal room. After rehearsal, professor Ravi Deswal offered me a lift in his car to drop at the parking lot.

Also Read |Delhi HC directs examination of 33-week pregnant woman seeking abortion

“Soon after I sat in the car he touched me inappropriately and used foul language. I came out of his car and raised an alarm. When students and others gathered there, he fled in his car,” the woman said in her complaint, police said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key- December 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘UN Security Council’ or ...
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted MarathiPremium
Poet, playwright and linguist…how Savarkar impacted Marathi
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000Premium
Wanted: New York City rat czar. Will offer salary as high as $170,000
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...Premium
‘AAP a one-man party… cannot become BJP alternative,’ says Baijayan...

After receiving complaint Thursday late night, an FIR was registered against professor Ravi Deswal under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC at Sector 9 A police station.

On Friday, after a medical examination, the woman appeared in a city court to record her statement under section 164 of CrPC, where she reportedly repeated her claim, said police.

More from Delhi

“We are investigating the matter from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sector 9 A police station.

First published on: 02-12-2022 at 05:45:38 pm
Next Story

Amid protests and tight security, Maharashtra Governor Koshyari attends literary event in Pune

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close