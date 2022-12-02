Gurugram professor booked for ‘sexually harassing’ female colleague

A professor of a government college in Sector 9 here has been booked for allegedly sexually harassing a female colleague after offering her a lift in his car, police on Friday said.

According to the complaint filed by the 35-year-old woman professor, the incident took place Thursday when the preparations for a youth festival had been underway for the past one week. The woman left the rehearsals to go to her home at 7.30 pm.

“My car was parked in the parking lot, little away from the rehearsal room. After rehearsal, professor Ravi Deswal offered me a lift in his car to drop at the parking lot.

Also Read | Delhi HC directs examination of 33-week pregnant woman seeking abortion

“Soon after I sat in the car he touched me inappropriately and used foul language. I came out of his car and raised an alarm. When students and others gathered there, he fled in his car,” the woman said in her complaint, police said.

After receiving complaint Thursday late night, an FIR was registered against professor Ravi Deswal under sections 354-A (sexual harassment) of the IPC at Sector 9 A police station.

On Friday, after a medical examination, the woman appeared in a city court to record her statement under section 164 of CrPC, where she reportedly repeated her claim, said police.

“We are investigating the matter from all angles and the accused will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sector 9 A police station.