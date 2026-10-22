No power, no water, no WiFi: Gurugram reels amid outage, strike by electricity staff

Ashish Sardana woke up on Thursday morning to a dead inverter, dry taps and no internet connection.

The 50-year-old, who works on the artificial intelligence team of a leading American multinational company, said the power supply to his home in Gurugram’s Sector 7 went out at 10 pm on Wednesday. By morning, the inverter had run out, the water supply had stopped, and the WiFi was down, leaving him unable to work from home.

His children, who are preparing for engineering entrance and government competitive examinations, were also unable to study, he said.

Since late Wednesday night, power outages were reported in several parts of Gurugram even as electricity employees, led by the All India Power Corporation and various employee unions, began a three-day strike from October 22 to 24 over the grant of a power distribution licence to a private company in Gurugram and Nuh.

An executive member of his local Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA), Sardana said he tried to register a complaint through the discom’s 1912 helpline. After being kept on hold for several minutes, the call disconnected with a message saying “something went wrong”.

“The phones of the officials concerned are switched off or not available, and linemen are on strike. Who do I go to? No one has a clue about when or whether things will normalise,” he said.

Sardana, who lives around 12 km from DLF Cyber Hub, eventually went to his parents’ home in Sector 8.

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Amid opposition from power sector employees, the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) on Monday granted a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence to Eleven Power Pvt Ltd.

Once the licence takes effect, Eleven Power Pvt Ltd will become the first private player to enter Haryana’s electricity distribution sector, which has so far been dominated by two state-owned distribution companies — Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (UHBVN) and Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN).

Across sectors, normal life halts

Harish Sardana, former president of the Sector 7 RWA, said. “The power cut was due to a snag in the master distribution line from Palam Vihar. The entire staff is on strike against privatisation. The sub-divisional officer of the discom is not responding. Life is at a standstill for students, office-goers, professionals working from home.”

In Sector 5, the power outage crippled domestic water distribution.

“I have got at least five calls from people who haven’t been able to go to office, and 10 from those not being able to work from home,” said T R Adalkha, president of the Sector 5 RWA. “Many children haven’t gone to school as there is no water in the house. Our tanks are full, but water cannot reach homes as there is no power. Inverters have been exhausted since the cut began at 10 pm.”

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Along the Dwarka Expressway, housing societies braced for prolonged cuts. “We have stocked diesel for generators to handle probable disruptions,” said Sunil Sareen, deputy convenor of the Dwarka Expressway Gurugram Development Association.

The strike hit upscale areas like DLF Phase 2 as well, with residents reporting power and water cuts since morning.

“There was no power from 6 am for at least three hours… Our general secretary and the DLF team tried to find and fix the fault,” Naveen Kumar, a resident and former treasurer of the DLF Phase 2 RWA said.

Amid the outage, Gurugram Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh held an emergency meeting with power department officials to review the situation and ensure uninterrupted electricity supply. He directed officials to prioritise essential services, including hospitals, drinking water pumping stations and metro rail networks.

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He also asked officials to fix local power faults immediately and minimise inconvenience to residents.

The administration issued DHBVN toll-free helplines (1912, 180010804334) and WhatsApp complaint numbers (8813999708, 9540954768) for power-related emergencies. DHBVN Superintending Engineers Shyamveer Saini (Circle 1) and Manoj Yadav (Circle 2), alongside HVPNL Superintending Engineer KK Sarkar are on the field handling operational complaints, officials said.

State backs employees, promises legal challenge

With the strike threatening widespread disruption across districts, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini appealed to unions to withdraw their strike, stating that the government stands firmly with power employees.

The Chief Minister said the state will appeal against the HERC’s decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL). He added that the government is prepared to engage lawyers chosen by the unions to represent the case.

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Saini also directed all deputy commissioners to form district-level monitoring committees to report regularly to a high-level committee led by the Chief Secretary. He instructed officials to remain proactive and ensure no anti-social elements exploit the strike to cause unrest during the festive season.

In Chandigarh, Haryana Energy Minister Anil Vij said the state would move APTEL within five to six days to seek an immediate stay on the order.

“HERC is an autonomous body constituted under the central Electricity Act,” Vij told reporters. “Anyone can file an application before it. The government did not invite any applications seeking privatisation… the licence was granted despite our stiff opposition. My department engaged senior lawyers and opposed it firmly.”

Vij added that the government is prepared to take the matter to the Supreme Court if the appellate tribunal does not provide relief. “Dialogue resolves every issue, and Anil Vij always keeps his doors open for talks,” the minister said, urging employee unions to work alongside government counsel rather than halt basic services.

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Weighing in on the privatisation debate, Sardana said he would welcome the move if it improved the quality of electricity supply. “Private operators would have a financial incentive to minimise outages because power cuts meant lost revenue,” he added.