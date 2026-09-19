Gurugram Police missed alert that could have identified Delhi man, cremated body

A missing person report filed in Delhi. An unidentified body recovered in Gurugram. A photograph uploaded on an interstate police database. A Hue and Cry Notice circulated within the Gurugram Police as per procedure. Yet, Sarita Vihar resident Yuvraj Singh Manchanda (31), who was murdered on September 6 and thrown into a drain, remained unidentified and was cremated before his family could claim his body.
The sequence has raised questions over whether Gurugram Police checked Zonal Integrated Police Network (ZIPNET) — the police database meant to help match missing persons with unidentified bodies — after the body was recovered on September 10, and whether the Hue and Cry Notice, circulated to help locate a missing person, was shared with neighbouring police forces as well as per norms.
Further, according to Delhi Police, there is a discrepancy over the cause of death. While the postmortem examination records the cause as asphyxiation due to drowning, Delhi Police has said that Yuvraj was shot dead.
Yuvraj, an Adani Realty employee, had been missing since September 6. His family approached Lajpat Nagar police station on September 11. Delhi Police said his details, including a clear photograph, were uploaded on ZIPNET the next day.
Two days earlier, on September 10, Gurugram Police had recovered a decomposed body from a drain in Badshahpur. It was cremated on September 14 — two days after the alert was issued on ZIPNET.
DCP (South Gurugram) Hitesh Yadav told The Indian Express that police received information about the body on the night of September 10. “Soon after, a mobile forensic science unit and local police reached the spot… The body had decomposed and was beyond recognition,” he added.
Videography of the recovery of the body was carried out and a Hue and Cry Notice was circulated among police personnel as per procedure, the DCP said, adding that the body was kept at a mortuary for three days, as per norms.
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“After no one claimed the body within 72 hours – the mandatory period – the postmortem was conducted. Details of the unidentified body were uploaded on CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems) on September 14. The body was cremated the same day,” he added.
Gurugram Police said the CCTNS IIF-10 form for unidentified dead bodies was filled and the Facial Recognition System procedure followed. “There is no mandate to follow the ZIPNET procedure in such cases,” an officer from Gurugram Police said.
But a senior Delhi Police officer questioned why Yuvraj could not be identified when his photograph and missing person details were available on ZIPNET. “Had the Gurugram Police checked ZIPNET, Yuvraj could have been identified and Delhi Police alerted. This would have given the family an opportunity to claim the body and perform his last rites,” the officer said.
Yuvraj was eventually identified after his family was shown high-resolution photographs of the unidentified body. But by then, the body had already been cremated. The deceased’s DNA sample as well as other belongings recovered with the body have been preserved, police said. The ashes and belongings, including a kada, will be handed over to Yuvraj’s family, officers added.
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“As of the evening of September 18, Delhi Police had not contacted us regarding the case,” a Gurugram Police officer said. The Indian Express has reached out to the Delhi Police for a response.
Sakshi Chand is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. With over a decade of experience in investigative journalism, she is a leading voice on crime, the prison system, and institutional governance in the National Capital.
Professional Background
Specialization: Her reporting focus includes high-stakes crime, national security, prison reforms, and traffic governance.
Key Coverage: She has been on the frontlines of major events such as the 2G spectrum case, the 2020 North-East Delhi riots, and communal clashes across Uttar Pradesh (Kasganj, Aligarh).
Earlier Career: Before joining The Indian Express, she was a reporter for The Times of India.
Personal Interests: Outside of her career in journalism, Sakshi is a National-level basketball player and coach, bringing a unique sporting discipline to her professional life.
Major Recent Coverage (Late 2025)
Her reporting in the latter half of 2025 has been dominated by a major terror investigation and administrative accountability:
1. The Red Fort Blast Investigation
Throughout November and December 2025, Sakshi led the coverage of a car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort:
Forensic Breakthroughs: She reported on the use of TATP and ammonium nitrate in the IED and identified the shops where raw materials were sourced (Nov 14-16, 2025).
The "i20 Route": She meticulously tracked the journey of the vehicle used in the blast, tracing it to a Pulwama-based resident who entered Delhi via the Badarpur toll plaza (Nov 12, 2025).
Victim Support: She recently reported on the Delhi Police providing a list of damaged vehicle owners to the Finance Ministry to expedite insurance claims for those caught in the blast (Dec 4, 2025).
2. Crime & Police Accountability
"Crackdown on Extortion Gangs": In December 2025, she reported on a syndicate that was blackmailing traffic cops. Following five arrests, the Special CP directed officers to report all such attempts (Dec 12, 2025).
"Corruption in the Ranks": She covered the arrest of five Delhi Police personnel by the Vigilance branch following a wave of public complaints (May 19, 2025).
Cold Cases & International Murders: She has extensively tracked the case of a man who allegedly killed his wife in London and fled to India, reporting on his "Proclaimed Offender" status and the denial of his anticipatory bail (May 2025).
3. Governance & Public Policy
"13,000 Homes for 90,000 Cops": A data-driven feature on why the majority of Delhi Police personnel are forced to live on rent despite the city's housing projects (May 4, 2025).
Traffic Decongestion: Using her interest in urban logistics, she detailed how the Traffic Police eased congestion on Vikas Marg by switching off signals and creating U-turns (April 2, 2025).
Signature Style
Sakshi Chand is known for a data-driven and investigative approach. She frequently uses forensic reports, CCTV analysis, and administrative data to go beyond the "official version" of a crime story. Her work in prison reporting is particularly noted for highlighting the legal and humanitarian conditions of foreign detention centers and local jails. ... Read More