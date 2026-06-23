Master drains in Gurgaon desilted, work on waterlogging hotspots ahead of monsoon

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), as of Tuesday, it has completed desilting of the city’s three primary master drains (Express File)

With the monsoon approaching, civic authorities in Gurgaon are scrambling to finish work to address waterlogging.

According to the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), as of Tuesday, it has completed desilting of the city’s three primary master drains, while the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finished repair work at 70 out of 155 waterlogging hotspots identified across its eight administrative zones.

In an effort to ensure faster evacuation of accumulated rainwater, the GMDA said it has successfully restored the carrying capacity of its major stormwater channels: Leg 1, Leg 2, and the Badshahpur Drain or the Leg 3, by removing silt, mud, and debris.