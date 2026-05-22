Citing health hazards, Gurgaon civic body asks residents of 3 neighbourhoods to replace water pipes

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) earlier this week issued a public notice directing residents of Palam Vihar and Sectors 23 and 23A to replace aging galvanized iron (GI) water pipes, citing health and sanitation hazards.
The notice was issued by Additional Commissioner Yash Jaluka on Wednesday.
The civic body said these neighbourhoods are “old developed residential areas where many houses were constructed around 20-25 years ago”.
Warning of potential hazards from the existing infrastructure, the MCG notice stated, “Due to aging, corrosion and damage in the Gl pipelines, there are possibilities of leakage and contamination of water supply.”
The corporation cautioned that these issues “may affect not only individual households but also nearby residents”.
However, the financial responsibility for this upgrade falls entirely on the homeowners. The MCG clarified that the “connection from the MCG main line up to the individual house is the personal property/responsibility” of the house owner concerned.
The notice also urged residents to cooperate with officials during inspections.
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Speaking with The Indian Express, Jaluka said they had been receiving multiple complaints regarding “unsafe and dirty water”.
“In many older sectors, there are neighbourhoods where only one of the houses is getting dirty water. This shows that the issue is not with the supply, but damaged pipes,” Jaluka said.
He added the MCG has also been urging residents to get authorised metered connections.
General secretary, Residents Welfare Association, Sector 23A, Bhawani Shankar Tripathy, said the issue is a complex one. “Newer connections from the main line tend to have cheap plastic pipes … The issue also lies with the layout of water pipes, with many crossing sewage and stormwater ones.”
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In March, the MCG had said that it is exploring AI-enabled Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras that can travel inside pipelines — scanning for cracks, illegal tapping, silt build-up, and even intruding tree roots. The cameras would generate AI-based reports, particularly in unplanned colonies where there are no metered water connections, Jaluka had said.
Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana.
Education
- Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020)
- B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019)
Professional Experience
Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features.
Reporting Interests
His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon.
Recent Coverage (2025)
- Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025).
- Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025).
- Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025).
- Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram.
- Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025).
- Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025).
Contact
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