Citing health hazards, Gurgaon civic body asks residents of 3 neighbourhoods to replace water pipes

The civic body said these neighbourhoods are “old developed residential areas where many houses were constructed around 20-25 years ago”. (File Photo)

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) earlier this week issued a public notice directing residents of Palam Vihar and Sectors 23 and 23A to replace aging galvanized iron (GI) water pipes, citing health and sanitation hazards.

The notice was issued by Additional Commissioner Yash Jaluka on Wednesday.

The civic body said these neighbourhoods are “old developed residential areas where many houses were constructed around 20-25 years ago”.

Warning of potential hazards from the existing infrastructure, the MCG notice stated, “Due to aging, corrosion and damage in the Gl pipelines, there are possibilities of leakage and contamination of water supply.”

The corporation cautioned that these issues “may affect not only individual households but also nearby residents”.