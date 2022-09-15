Gurugram: Man held for cheating people with US-based woman on pretext of investing in cryptocurrency

A 32-year-old hearing and speech impaired man, working with an e-commerce retail store, has been arrested from Udyog Vihar in Haryana’s Gurugram city for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of investing in cryptocurrency, police said.

The accused, who has more than 15 crypto trading applications on his phone, uses them to divert the cheated money to his associate in the United States, police added.

The matter came to light after a man alleged that he was contacted by a woman named Diana on his Instagram app.

The woman lured him to invest in cryptocurrency and sent links of the website showing huge returns on investments.

The man, who initially paid Rs 10,000, was later induced to at an additional amount of Rs 1.3 lakh on the app but lost all his money. The website link sent to him was also fake.

“We immediately registered a case and started analysing the bank account details, CDRs and other information available. We found the accused lives in Udyog Vihar, Gurgaon (Gurugram), and conducted raids there,” said Dwarka Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) M. Harsha Vardhan.

Sanjeev Singh, the accused arrested from his house Wednesday, revealed he works for an e-commerce retail company.

Advertisement

Singh said that he came in contact with a woman named Diana on Telegram a few months back. She claimed that she is from America and offered him a job.

“He was asked to provide his bank account details to her to make payments and divert the cheated money. For this, he was getting five per cent of the cheated money as a commission. He agreed to do so,” the DCP said.

“All transactions were done using Bitcoin. Singh would purchase Bitcoins and send 95 per cent of the amount to Diana. We found that he has six more bank accounts for this purpose,” he added.