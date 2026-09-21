In Gurgaon DLF colonies, low-cost plots house seven-floor buildings, PGs, clinics

Buildings rising up to seven floors, paying guest accommodations, clinics and gyms: Across Gurgaon’s five DLF colonies, several residential plots originally meant for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) housing now sport multi-storey residential structures and commercial establishments.

According to Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) survey data, nearly 43% or 2,179 of the 5,099 properties flagged for unauthorised construction or commercial misuse are on EWS plots in the DLF areas. Yet, physical enforcement has reached just 102 properties — barely 2%.

The figures are based on survey reports by the DTCP released as of December 15, 2025, and enforcement data in the department’s September 10 affidavit to the Supreme Court, updated to September 7, 2026.

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U-Block has maximum violations

Private builder colonies have been seeing enforcement action since April over illegal constructions on stilt floors and making residential plots commercial, among other violations.

The concentration of EWS violations is particularly stark in DLF Phase III.

Of the 3,203 properties flagged for violations in the phase, 1,874 — 58.51% — are EWS plots. U-Block accounts for 1,362 of them, followed by S-Block with 395 and V-Block with 117.

The survey data shows residential plots in these blocks being expanded from single- or double-storey structures into buildings of G+4, G+5, G+6 and, in some cases, G+7 floors.

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Some have also been converted to commercial use, including paying guest (PG) accommodation, guest houses, clinics, salons, gyms and retail shops.

In DLF Phase V, 128 of the 204 properties flagged — 62.75% — are EWS plots. In Phase IV, 158 of 356 violating properties, or 44.38 per cent, are EWS.

DLF Phase I recorded 19 EWS violations out of 464 flagged properties, while Phase II has no EWS plots listed in the survey.

4,330 notices, just 102 enforcement drives

The department has issued show-cause notices to 4,330 properties across DLF Phases I to V and passed restoration orders against 4,019, according to the affidavit.

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Yet, physical enforcement drives on the ground have covered just 102 properties — 83 in DLF Phase III and 19 in DLF Phase IV.

Another 120 property owners reported to have “self-restored” their structures after receiving orders.

Addressing the pace of action, the DTCP stated in its affidavit that enforcement was being carried out “in a phased and systematic manner”, citing the size of the area (10,000 acres for which licence for development of residential plotted colony has been granted); the number of properties involved; and the statutory procedure required to be followed in each case.’

The affidavit further submitted that “identification of a property during survey is not treated as a conclusive determination of violation”, noting that issuing notices, considering owners’ representations, and passing speaking orders are statutory requirements prior to initiating sealing or demolition.

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Courts restrain demolitions

The affidavit also pointed to widespread judicial intervention as a key hurdle to ground-level enforcement.

Interim relief orders or directives to maintain status quo are currently active in 664 civil suits pending before the District Courts, per the DTCP affidavit.

In addition, 1,326 properties are involved in Civil Miscellaneous applications before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

8,248 violations detected across 35 colonies

The DLF figures form part of a larger survey of Gurgaon’s licenced colonies.

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As per the affidavit, between August and September 2026, nine dedicated survey teams mapped 35 licenced colonies across the Gurgaon-Manesar Urban Complex, covering 8,839.8 acres and 65,127 approved layout plots.

As of September 7, 2026, a total of 8,248 properties across Gurgaon were found with prima facie building plan violations or unauthorised commercial misuse.

Across the entire city, 6,465 show-cause notices and 4,810 restoration orders have been issued. However, on-ground sealing or demolition has been executed on just 128 properties (1.55% city-wide), while 120 properties were self-restored.

Outside the DLF colonies, the highest concentration of violations was detected in Sushant Lok I (854 flagged properties; 616 restoration orders); Sushant Lok-II (404 flagged properties); Palam Vihar (287 flagged properties); Vipul World (259 flagged properties); and Malibu Town (167 flagged properties).

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Additionally, the department stated that dedicated anti-encroachment teams cleared approximately 266 km of internal road stretches across licensed colonies — removing illegal gates, guardrooms, boundary extensions, and ramps erected on public right of way.