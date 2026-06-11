‘Business as usual’: Why Gurgaon’s Khandsa waste site keeps catching fire

Residents and citizen groups allege lack of accountability as toxic smoke plagues residents in Sector 37.

Written by: Abhimanyu Hazarika
4 min readGurgaonJun 11, 2026 05:48 PM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary waste dumping point at Khandsa caught fire on Wednesday night. (Express Photo)The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary waste dumping point at Khandsa caught fire on Wednesday night. (Express Photo)
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Just days after a blaze took more than 200 fire tenders and four days to extinguish, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary waste dumping point at Khandsa in Sector 37 caught fire once again on Wednesday night.

Residents and citizen groups have hit out at the recurring public health hazard, with citizen collective Citizens For Clean Air Bharat terming the latest blaze a “failure of accountability” and alleging a complete absence of civic preparedness.

A resident living near Khandsa, speaking on condition of anonymity, alleged that the problem is not weather-related but linked to those seeking to profit from waste sales.

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary waste dumping point at Khandsa caught fire on Wednesday night. (Express Photo) The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram’s (MCG) secondary waste dumping point at Khandsa caught fire on Wednesday night. (Express Photo)

“They burn the industrial waste, then put water on it and load it for selling by weight. Illegal dumping also continues at the site. When it burns, nearby residents suffer and develop ailments. Fire vehicles were damaged trying to reach the site. The area gets filled with dense black smoke. Overnight, two tenders were deployed at the site, and four more arrived today,” the resident claimed.

The citizen group pointed out that residents and firefighters are being repeatedly exposed to toxic, carcinogenic smoke: “The MCG waste collection secondary dumping point at Khandsa Sector 37 is on fire once more… just days after residents were already exposed to severe toxic smoke and burning waste for the past 5 days.”

An official from the Sector 37 fire station said the fire was doused by 11 am Thursday.

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When contacted, Municipal Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya said that a fire tender and a long-range sprinkler (with hose pipes) have now been stationed at the site permanently. “We will install high-mast lights and CCTVs also.”

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The Municipal Commissioner and Additional Commissioners had inspected the site in the morning and ordered for these arrangements.

‘Business as usual’, allege residents

Gurgaon resident and founder-member of citizen group Why Waste your Waste, Ruchika Sethi Takkar, said operations at the site seemed like “business as usual”, with machines continuing to load burnt, water-soaked waste onto trucks.

Observing “no visible sense of urgency” to arrest the hazard, she pointed out that the MCG has failed to curb the carcinogenic smoke adding to Delhi-NCR’s emission load.

Citizen collectives have written to the MCG, the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), and other authorities seeking clarity on the site’s waste composition, emissions, monitoring, and prevention systems. They also raised serious concerns over the lack of health advisories or evacuation guidance for nearby Khandsa villagers and shopkeepers when the initial fire began.

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The groups also reiterated long-standing questions regarding industrial waste management at the site and whether prior warnings were acted upon by officials.

Also Read | Gurgaon initiates Rs 609-crore tender process for waste collection, to deploy fleet of 831 vehicles

Expressing frustration over the toll on the public, the collectives highlighted that environmental fines and compensation levied on the MCG are ultimately paid from taxpayer money. Residents, they noted, are penalised multiple times: first through taxes, again through public money used for penalties stemming from mismanagement, and finally through the severe health impacts of exposure to toxic smoke, landfill leachate, and microplastics.

Inaction by officials

Despite the severe health hazards, older internal communications accessed by The Indian Express show alleged inaction by ground-level officials.

On November 4, 2024, following media reports of fires at the site, the Joint Commissioner-I issued a ‘Most Urgent’ memo directing the Senior Sanitary Inspector of Zone-I to ensure strict prohibition on burning garbage and to conduct immediate inspections.

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Also Read | Why Delhi’s pollution sources are being mapped anew: CAQM explains

The inspector was given three working days to submit a comprehensive report on garbage management and preventive measures. By November 8, 2024, the official had still not submitted an action-taken report, even as the fires continued unabated.

A subsequent memo from the then Joint Commissioner-I noted that the recurring fires in the highly populated area were releasing highly dangerous toxic gases, and demanded an explanation from the inspector for failing to resolve the issue.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Abhimanyu Hazarika
Abhimanyu Hazarika

Abhimanyu Hazarika is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Gurgaon. He covers southern Haryana. Education - Post-Graduate Diploma in Print Media, Asian College of Journalism (Class of 2020) - B.A. (Hons) Liberal Arts with a major in Political Science, Symbiosis School for Liberal Arts (Class of 2019) Professional Experience Before joining The Indian Express, he worked with Bar & Bench (legal journalism) and Frontline magazine, where he developed experience in court reporting, legal analysis, and long-form investigative features. Reporting Interests His work centres on civic accountability, environmental policy, urban infrastructure and culture, crime and law enforcement, and their intersections with politics and governance in and around Gurgaon. Recent Coverage (2025) - Crime: Reported on the recovery of 350 kg of explosives and an AK-47 from a rented house in Faridabad, linked to the 2025 Red Fort car explosion case (November 11, 2025). - Environmental policy: Covered protests outside a Haryana minister’s residence against a Supreme Court order that environmentalists argue could allow mining and real estate development on large parts of the Aravalli hills (December 21, 2025). - Pollution control measures: Co-authored coverage of the Rekha Gupta government’s enforcement of vehicle restrictions at Delhi-NCR borders (December 21, 2025). - Road safety and infrastructure: Examined response lapses in the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway hit-and-run case and ongoing investigations into high-speed road crimes in Gurugram. - Animal welfare policy: Reported on concerns regarding the low budget allocated for stray dog sterilization by the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (November 30, 2025). - Urban culture: Featured the social media-driven popularity of a new Magnolia Bakery outlet in Gurugram (December 15, 2025). Contact X (Twitter): @AB_Hazardous ... Read More

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