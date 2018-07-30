Gurugram: Juvenile held for bus driver murder

Days after a 40-year-old school bus driver was stabbed to death, a 17-year-old boy, once a student at the school, is among five people arrested for the crime.

Police said the accused had been expelled two years ago from the school in Sonipat, where the dead, Jitendra, was working as a driver. His name, police said, had been struck off the rolls after Jitendra complained to school authorities about his behaviour.

